Colder Nights In Qatar Coinciding With Al Zabana Star Ascent: Qatar Meteorology
Date
11/23/2024 2:00:17 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: Tonight marks the first night of Al Zabana star, the last of Al Wasmi and autumn season stars and the second star of Sirius. The star's rise is set to last for 13 days.
During this period, signs of winter are vividly present, with temperatures dropping to colder levels during the nighttime. Moderate temperatures for the daytime period are also forecast for this period.
Disturbances in the sea state are also expected during this window period as the cold winds blow, and there are increased chances of thunderstorms taking place.
