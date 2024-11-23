Mahayuti Outpaces MVA In Mumbai, Set To Use Electoral Mandate To Win BMC Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) MahaYuti won 22 out of the total of 36 seats in Mumbai in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, and thereby, has tightened its hold. Of the 22 seats, the BJP bagged 15 seats, six won by Shiv Sena and one by NCP.

MahaYuti's victory in these seats is crucial as the long-pending election to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, India's richest civic body, is expected to take place early next year.

MahaYuti will make all efforts to win BMC to end the supremacy of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for over 25 years.

On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena won 10 seats, three bagged by Congress and one by the Samajwadi Party.

For MahaYuti, winning more seats in Mumbai is important as the state government has launched various infrastructure projects of over Rs 2 lakh in Mumbai and adjoining areas. With the MahaYuti coming back to power, the new government will not only expedite the development but also launch a slew of new transport infrastructure projects in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Further, the MahaYuti government will increase its focus to further strengthen Mumbai's standing as the Fintech hub and tourist centre.

The MahaYuti government, based on its strength in Mumbai, will step up its efforts to increase the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's GDP to $300 billion by 2030 from the present level of $140 billion. This is as per the recommendations of the NITI Aayog made in August to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The government will now focus on seven sectors -- developing Mumbai into a global service hub; facilitating affordable housing; transforming MMR into a global tourism centre; integrated development of ports in MMR; creating an industrial and logistics hub; development of cities and sustainable, all-inclusive infrastructure facilities of global standards.

In the private sector, investment of about Rs 10 to 11 lakh crore is needed, and cities should be developed as growth engines, the NITI Aayog report said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde believes that an increase in MMR's GDP to $300 billion will help Maharashtra to become a $1 trillion economy.

Moreover, with the November 23 election results, the MahaYuti government will expedite nearly 517 slum rehabilitation projects which have been stuck up due to procedural and financial issues.

The Chief Minister has assured to make Mumbai slum free by providing all weather homes. Besides, the Dharavi redevelopment project will get a much-needed push.

The list of BJP winners include Rahul Narvekar (Colaba), Mangal Prabhat Lodha (Malabar Hill), Kalidas Kolamkar (Wadala), Tamil Selvan (Sion Koliwada), Sanjay Upadhyay (Borivali), Manisha Chaudhari (Dahisar), Atul Bhatkhalkar (Kandivali), Yogesh Sagar (Charkop), Vidya Thakur (Goregaon), Amit Satam (Andheri east), Mihir Kotecha (Mulund), Ram Kadam (Ghatkopar West), Parag Shah (Ghatkopar East), Parag Alavani (Vile Parle) and Ashish Shelar (Bandra West).

Shiv Sena has bagged six seats comprising Prakash Surve (Magathane), Murji Patel (Andheri West), Ashok Patil (Bhandup West), Dilip Lande (Chandivali), Mangesh Kudalkar (Kurla) and Tukaram Kate (Chembur). The Ajit Pawar led NCP nominee Sana Malik won Anushakti Nagar.

In the case of Shiv Sena-UBT, it won 10 seats comprising Ajay Chaudhari (Shivadi), Aaditya Thackeray (Worli), Manoj Jamsutkar (Byculla), Mahesh Sawant (Mahim), Anant Nar (Jogeshwari East), Sunil Prabhu (Dindoshi), Harun Khan (Versova), Sunil Raut (Vikhroli), Sanjay Potnis (Kalinga) and Varun Sardesai (Bandra East). Of the three seats Congress won, Amin Patel (Mumbadevi), Jyoti Gaikwad (Dharavi) and Aslam Shaikh (Malad).

Samajwadi Party nominee, Abu Azmi retained his Mankhurd Shivajinagar seat.

