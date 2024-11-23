President Murmu Graces 'Sahitya Aaj Tak' Event; Lyricist Gulzar Feted

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday graced the 'Sahitya Aaj Tak' programme here, and also presented the 'Aaj Tak Sahitya Jagriti Samman', an official said.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu congratulated the winners of 'Aaj Tak Sahitya Jagriti Samman'. "She specially congratulated Gulzar Saheb on getting the 'Aaj Tak Sahitya Jagriti Life ​Time Achievement Award'. She appreciated him for his dedication to the world of literature and art," a statement read.

According to the statement, the President was happy to note that the award-winning works of today's awardees reflect the diversity of India from the past to the present and introduce several generations of writers together.

President Murmu said that "the pan-India consciousness was always present in our country's regional works of literature".

"This consciousness has been visible throughout our journey, from the times of the Ramayana and Mahabharata, to our freedom struggle, and can be seen in today's literature as well," she said.

The statement also noted that the President appreciated India Today Group for organising the event.

"She appealed to the Group to work to enhance regional literature's reach to the masses. She also requested them to encourage the literature of other underprivileged classes - called subaltern literature. She said that this Group should bring the hidden gems of literature to the fore. The literary magazines can do the work of literary service with great difficulty. But this Group can do this work on a very large scale through technology," the statement read.

President Murmu also urged everyone to encourage children's literature. She said that enriching children's literature through original writing and translation will help ​​enrich the country and society.

The President said that it has been observed that the work of those writers who remain connected with the joys and sorrows of the people, is liked by the readers.

She said that society rejects those writers who consider the experiences of the society as raw material. The work of such writers remains confined to a small literary establishment.

"Where there is intellectual pomposity and prejudice, there is no literature. Sharing the sorrows and pains of people is the first condition of literature. In other words, literature must connect with the flow of humanity," the statement cited the President as saying.

The President said that literature empowers humanity and makes society better.

"Literature moulds the eternal values ​​of humanity according to the changing circumstances. Literature gives new life to society. Many​ ​saints and poets influenced the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi. Such influence of literature must be respected."