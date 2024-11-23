Polish Side At Medyka Checkpoint No Longer Accepts Trucks From Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Polish side no longer accepts freight from Ukraine at the Medyka-Szeginie checkpoint.

This was announced on television by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, Ukrinform reports.

“According to our Polish colleagues, the blocking of the Medyka checkpoint began at about 10 o'clock. We have recorded that the Polish side is no longer accepting trucks traveling from Ukraine to Poland ,” Demchenko said.

According to him, there are about 10 trucks in line to enter Ukraine at the border, while at the beginning of the action there were about 150 trucks between the protesters and the Polish checkpoint.

“That is, in fact, this number of trucks will be able to cross the border to Ukraine, because our Polish colleagues continue to process them and they arrive at the Ukrainian checkpoint,” added the SBGS spokesman.

He reminded that Ukraine had announced a complete blocking of the movement of trucks weighing more than 3.5 tons in the direction of Poland.

As for the duration of the protests, no information has been received from the Polish side.

“It was previously announced that this action would last for 48 hours. However, the Polish side does not rule out that it may be longer,” said Demchenko.

He said that for other categories of vehicles - buses and cars - traffic through Medyka-Szeginie is not hampered.

At other checkpoints on the border with Poland, traffic in both directions is free for all types of transport.

As reported, Polish farmers from the local organization“Deceived Village” started a blockade of the road leading to the Medyka-Szeginie checkpoint on the border with Ukraine in the village of Medyka. Restrictions have been imposed on the passage of trucks.

