UN Condemns Deadly Attack On Sufi Shrine In Afghanistan's Baghlan, Urges Investigation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has condemned the armed attack on a Sufi shrine in Baghlan province.

UNAMA urged the to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack on Sufis in Baghlan and prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

In a post on X on Saturday, November 23, UNAMA emphasized that the Taliban must ensure the protection of communities in Afghanistan.

Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Afghanistan, said,“Religious minorities continue to face serious threats. All Afghans have the right to worship in peace.”

On Thursday night, unidentified gunmen attacked the“Sayed Padshah Agha” shrine in the Nahrin district of Baghlan province, opening fire on Sufis engaged in prayer.

The Taliban's police command in Baghlan confirmed in a statement that at least 10 people were killed in the attack.

Official reports indicate that since the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, Sufi shrines and gatherings have been targeted in at least five deadly attacks, resulting in the deaths of at least 113 people and injuries to 228 others.

The repeated targeting of Sufi shrines highlights the deteriorating state of religious freedom and tolerance in Afghanistan. Such attacks not only endanger minority communities but also deepen the country's social and cultural divides.

International human rights organizations have called for stronger measures to safeguard religious minorities and hold perpetrators accountable. Without decisive action, the cycle of violence and suppression against marginalized groups is likely to continue, further destabilizing the region.

