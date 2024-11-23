45Th Cairo International Film Festival Concludes After Political-Flavoured Edition

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The 45th edition of the Cairo International Festival (CIFF) will concludes on Thursday, after screening a wide array of global films distinguished by exceptional artistic quality. Many of these films have recently won prestigious awards at international festivals, offering a much-anticipated chance for the local audience to experience the brilliance and allure of cinematic art. It appears that this year's edition has focused on enhancing the festival's standing in the global film community.

The 45th edition of the festival generated significant resonance on both artistic and political levels. Throughout the ten-day event, the festival's president emphasized the Palestinian cause, leveraging the presence of prominent global figures, including artists, writers, journalists, and critics, to highlight the deep connection between the Egyptian people, the intellectual community, and the ongoing support for their Palestinian counterparts in their struggle against the Israeli entity. This entity continues to disregard international laws and conventions, persisting in its oppression and tyranny without any sense of conscience or ethics.

The festival's president Hussein Fahmy took to the stage at the opening ceremony, wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh to symbolize strength and defiance. This significant and astute gesture did not go unnoticed by the audience, serving as a clear and unequivocal declaration of the Egyptian cultural community's commitment to the Palestinian cause and a perpetual boycott of all forms of cultural normalization with the adversary. Indeed, the festival president, Hussein Fahmy, promptly articulated his stance by firmly rejecting any support from companies associated with nations that align with Israel in its confrontational and aggressive actions against Palestine, particularly in its historical struggle in Gaza and other occupied territories.

The selection of the Egyptian Film Festival's high committee to feature the Palestinian film“Transitory Dreams” as a significant title for solidarity with the Palestinian people during the opening night had a profound impact on the audience. This message was conveyed to a global audience, as both Arab and international media shared highlights from the opening ceremony. Social media platforms of all kinds buzzed with news about this important Palestinian film, which was celebrated as the opening feature, leading to a series of events that lasted nearly two weeks and left a substantial cultural impact in both Arab and international circles.

Fahmy expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the festival, particularly the Egyptian, Arab, and foreign media. He mentioned that many fans advised him to reduce the number of films showcased at the festival; however, they decided to increase the number this year. He emphasized that attendees will notice the improvements in this edition of the festival, particularly in the organization, which has been enhanced to accommodate the larger number of films, as well as to attract an additional audience.

This year's festival was characterized by a rich and diverse program that catered to all tastes, featuring several key events. Among the highlights were the film screenings, which showcased a wide array of international and local films, including feature-length, short, and documentary films. The festival included various sections such as“International Competition,”“Perspectives on Arab Cinema,” and“Special Screenings.” Additionally, it hosted panel discussions with renowned directors and actors to address contemporary cinematic issues. Training workshops provided emerging talents with the opportunity to enhance their filmmaking skills in areas such as directing, writing, and cinematography. Furthermore, the market served as an important platform for producers, distributors, and filmmakers to explore collaboration opportunities and finalize deals, while attendees discussed the latest trends in the film industry.

This year, the festival featured 194 films from 72 countries, including 37 world premieres and 8 international debuts, along with 119 films making their first appearance in the Middle East and Africa. Notable films participating in this year's festival include“Malu” from Brazil, which explores the life of an actress striving to regain her former glory;“Meet The Barbarians” from France, addressing issues of migration and refugees;“Memoir of a Snail” from Australia, which highlights human relationships in the 1970s; and the Palestinian film“Transitory Dreams,” showcased on opening night, representing significant aspects of the Palestinian cause. Among the key events and seminars was the honoring of actor Ahmed Ezz with the Faten Hamama Excellence Award, as well as the recognition of director Yousry Nasrallah.





C hallenging task

The responsibilities of the judging panels have become quite demanding. These include the International Competition Jury, the Arab Cinema Awards Jury, the International Critics' Week Jury, the Short Film Competition Jury, the FIPRESCI Jury, the Best Documentary Film Award Jury, the Best Feature Film from Africa Jury, the Best Feature Film from Asia Jury, the Gaza Films Jury, and the Palestinian Film Award Jury. The selection process is extremely difficult due to the numerous outstanding Arab films participating in the festival, each presenting a range of poignant themes, defeats, and socio-political reflections.





Significant role





The festival hosted a panel discussion focused on the role of festivals in the film industry, featuring several prominent figures in the arts. Discussions revolved around the Arab film industry, support for Palestinian films, and the future of cinema in the region. Additionally, the festival showcased restored versions of ten classic films as part of its efforts to preserve cinematic heritage. The Cairo Film Forum presented 18 film projects from ten countries aimed at supporting new creative endeavors. The festival also witnessed a growing interest in Arab cinema, introducing new awards and highlighting outstanding works, thereby solidifying its status as one of the most significant film festivals in the region.

A discussion session was held on“An Insight into Product Production in the Women's Film Industry” as part of the Cairo Film Industry Days. The seminar provided a comprehensive overview of the necessary steps for achieving co-production, addressing legal considerations and contract-related issues, as well as exploring various avenues for collaboration between European and Arab producers in film projects.

The Cairo Days for Cinema Industry (CID) took place from November 15 to 20, serving as a vital platform to support and promote cinematic projects. This event provided unique opportunities for interaction among filmmakers from around the globe. It featured notable participation from directors, producers, and experts across various facets of the film industry, who gathered to explore the latest trends and exchange ideas and experiences.

The seminar that captured the audience's attention at the festival focused on the revolution of virtual reality and artificial intelligence, as part of the Cairo Days for Film Industry events. It explored the integration of advanced technologies in filmmaking, covering aspects from cinematic storytelling and production workflows to interactive audience engagement. Key speakers included Adli Touma, CEO of Gemini Africa, visual artist Mohamed Allam, composer Monty Tilo, and producer Mohamed Hefzy, with the session moderated by filmmaker Nahed Nasr in collaboration with Cairo Film Factory.

The discussion also addressed the role of virtual production in merging real and virtual worlds, providing filmmakers with the ability to visualize scenes in real-time and highlighting the extensive capabilities of evolving virtual reality. Additionally, the seminar examined the recent impact of artificial intelligence on scriptwriting, editing, and visual effects, while addressing ethical concerns such as the risks of content manipulation and intellectual property infringement. Attendees were given the opportunity to learn how to incorporate these tools into the filmmaking process and to consider predictions about the future of personal cinema and the evolving roles within the industry.

The Cairo Days of Cinema included workshops, panel discussions, and dialogues addressing the challenges and needs of the market. This initiative enhances the opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of new film projects, reaffirming Egypt's position as a regional hub for cinematic creativity.

The Cairo International Film Festival will continue to serve as a vibrant platform for culture and art in Egypt and the Arab world. Despite facing challenges, the festival demonstrates its ability year after year to positively influence the film industry and foster global cultural dialogue. A commitment to developing the festival and enhancing its events will ensure it remains a symbol of Egyptian cultural pride and a space for renewed cinematic creativity.