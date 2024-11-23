Kenya: Cabinet Secretary Health Visits Kapenguria Referral Hospital To Monitor Social Health Authority (SHA) Implementation

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah Barasa, visited Kapenguria Referral Hospital on

November 17

to review the progress of the Social Authority (SHA) rollout. She was joined by West Pokot Deputy Governor Robert Komolle and Assistant County Commissioner Emily Ogola.



During her visit, Dr. Barasa emphasized the importance of ensuring that all registered Kenyans, particularly expectant mothers, have access to essential healthcare services. She stressed that services like antenatal and postnatal care should be available at Level 2 dispensaries, Level 3 health centers, and Level 4 county hospitals, with no patient turned away, regardless of their ability to pay.



The CS also provided an update on the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), stating that KSh 5 billion of the KSh 19 billion outstanding bill has been settled, with another KSh 2.5 billion set to be paid by the end of this week.



She assured that by the end of November, all contracted facilities would receive their first payments from SHA. As SHA continues its operations, now in its 44th day, Dr. Barasa reiterated the Ministry of Health's commitment to expanding healthcare capacity, improving infrastructure, and ensuring that all Kenyans have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare. This effort is a key step in achieving Universal Health Coverage for all.

