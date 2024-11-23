President Ramkalawan On Official Visit To Ghana And Join In The 100Th Anniversary Celebrations Of King Prempeh I’S Return From Exile In Seychelles

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, is set to undertake an official visit to the Republic of Ghana at the invitation of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana.

The visit will coincide with Ghana's commemoration of the 100th anniversary of King Prempeh I's return from exile in Seychelles. The late King of Ashanti was exiled to Seychelles in the early 1900s and resided here for 24 years before his return to Ghana. Some of his descendants remain in Seychelles, underscoring the enduring bonds between the two nations.

President Ramkalawan's visit, scheduled from November 23 to 25, 2024, highlights the longstanding ties between Seychelles and Ghana, since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations on October 10, 1988.

During the President's absence, Vice-President Ahmed Afif will assume his duties.

