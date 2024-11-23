Somaliland declares opposition winning presidency

(MENAFN) Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, leader of Somaliland’s opposition Waddani Party, has won the presidential election, according to the results announced by the electoral commission of the self-declared republic. Abdullahi, also known as Cirro, secured 63.9% of the vote, defeating incumbent President Muse Bihi Abdi, who received 34.8%. Faysal Ali Warabe, leader of the Social Justice Party, placed third with 0.74%.



In his victory speech, President-elect Cirro thanked the voters, stating, "We have all won; the nation of the Republic of Somaliland has won." The 69-year-old former parliament speaker celebrated his success in the election, marking a significant political moment in Somaliland's ongoing push for recognition as an independent state, a move still unrecognized internationally.



Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 after the collapse of Somali dictator Siad Barre’s regime and a subsequent civil war. Despite lacking global recognition, Somaliland has established its own governance, currency, and security system. It is considered more politically stable than Somalia, with analysts noting the differences in governance between Hargeisa and Mogadishu.



During his term, President Bihi of the ruling Kulmiye Party had advocated for Somaliland's recognition, aiming to open the region to international trade. In a notable deal earlier this year, his administration leased a stretch of coastline to Ethiopia for commercial and military use in exchange for recognition. This agreement has raised tensions with Somalia, which views the deal as undermining its territorial integrity.



The opposition, which campaigned on social reforms and national unity, has expressed support for the deal but calls for better financial terms for Somaliland. The government is also hopeful that US President-elect Donald Trump will back its bid for statehood. On the international front, former Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire expressed hope that Cirro’s leadership would promote peace and unity with Somalia, while Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh congratulated Cirro on his win, praising Somaliland's political maturity.



