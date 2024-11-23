US Republican chief cautions ICC director with sanctions over Israel

(MENAFN) Incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune has called for the United States to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, if they persist in seeking the arrest of Israeli officials. Khan announced in May that he was pursuing charges against Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and three Hamas leaders for alleged "crimes against humanity" in Gaza.



Thune, a from South Dakota, stated on Monday that if the ICC and Khan do not halt their actions against Israeli leaders, the Senate should pass sanctions legislation, following the House of Representatives' bipartisan support for such a move. Thune emphasized that if Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer does not act, Senate Republicans will prioritize this issue, along with other pro-Israel legislation, in the upcoming Congress.



While Schumer currently leads the Senate, which holds a slim Democratic majority, the chamber will become Republican-controlled in January. In response to the ICC’s actions, the Republican-led House passed a bill imposing visa bans and financial restrictions on ICC officials prosecuting US allies, with 42 Democrats joining Republicans in support. President Biden, however, has expressed strong opposition to the bill.



The US also has a law in place, known as the 'Hague Invasion Act', which grants the president authority to use force to free US or allied personnel detained by the ICC. As of now, the ICC has not acted on Khan’s request, and Israel has since killed the three Hamas leaders in question, while Netanyahu dismissed Gallant last month.



