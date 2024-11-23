Voluntary Declaration Of Firearms Will Start On November 25

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Voluntary declaration of firearms will begin in Ukraine on November 25, and the mechanism will be simple and accessible.

Deputy Interior Bohdan Drapiatyi said this in an interview with Dzerkalo Tyzhnia , Ukrinform reports.

“Starting November 25, we will make every effort to provide a simple, accessible declaration mechanism for citizens. Therefore, it will be possible to apply to any territorial body of the National that has the appropriate capabilities and resources,” the deputy minister said.

According to him, citizens over the age of 21 who have unregistered weapons must declare them to the National Police, and may keep them for the period of martial law.

After the end of martial law, citizens, if they wish and are able, will be able to recycle these weapons and register them as weapons authorized for use and storage.

If it is not possible to convert the weapon into an authorized model, it will simply have to be handed over.

“The declaration form is as simple as possible. You just need to indicate that the weapon was found or received in a certain place on a certain date or time period,” Drapiatyi said.

At the same time, he said, not all types of weapons will be subject to declaration.

“But, for example, an assault rifle or a pistol, which are currently not allowed for civilians, can be declared and kept in storage. Also, these weapons can be used to defend against the Russian occupiers,” said the deputy interior minister.

He noted that people with criminal records or those who have committed domestic violence will not be able to declare weapons.

“Weapons with signs of markings being adjusted or destroyed will not be subject to declaration,” he emphasized.

If a person does not want to keep the found or received weapons for the period of martial law, the National Police will accept them on a voluntary basis, with no criminal liability.

Owners of unregistered weapons face liability under Article 263 of the Criminal Code, which is 3 to 7 years in prison.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained that after martial law ends, a person will be able to acquire the found weapons if they are allowed in civilian circulation, do not belong to anyone, and no crimes have been committed with them. This does not apply to trophy weapons, which are accounted for separately and stored in the Armed Forces.

As reported, on August 20, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law to improve the procedure for obtaining, declaring and handling firearms.

It provides for the right of civilians to declare their weapons and ammunition. This refers to firearms issued to civilians during the period of martial law.

It is envisaged that state-owned weapons may be used by civilians for the period of martial law, and within 90 days after its termination or cancellation, they must be returned to the National Police.

The law comes into force on November 25.

As Ukrinform reported, as of the end of August, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ukrainians could have from 2 to 5 million undeclared weapons in their hands.

