John Abraham Opens Up About His New Business Venture At Indian Racing Festival

Mumbai, Nov 23(IANS) John Abraham, a well known sports enthusiast, is set to venture into the sports sector.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS at the Indian Racing Festival 2024 in Coimbatore, John discussed his passion for motorsports, his team Goa Aces, the future of the in India, his manufacturing plans, and more.

When asked how he got associated with motor sports and the Indian Racing Festival, John revealed, 'I was approached by Akhil Reddy, the owner of RPPL (Racing Promotions Private Limited), who proposed the idea. I love endorsing Formula-4. I loved the concept and am happy to be a part of it.'

John further highlighted the future of motor sports in India, saying, "I think in India, we have a long way to go in motor sports. We need to popularise it more. If you don't watch it live, you won't understand - it's a beautiful sport. Every track has a 'run-off area.' If there's a misjudgment, you can safely drive into this area. Motor sports aren't as dangerous as our public roads. It's great to participate in a very safe environment. Parents who want their youngsters to venture into motor sports should encourage them to do so in a sporting environment.”

In addition, he mentioned his new venture of manufacturing helmets. Elaborating on this, he said, "As of now, I am focusing on films and sports. I am also exploring helmet manufacturing.

Over the past year, I have been working on this project. My goal is to emphasise safety. While I want my product to look good, I also want people to understand the importance of properly maintaining their safety gear.” John Abraham is owner of Goa Aces who recently won Indian Racing League in Coimbatore on 17th November, 2024.