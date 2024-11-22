Sourcefuse Achieves Prestigious Great Place To Work® Certification For An Unprecedented 9Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ravdeep Singh, Chief People Officer at SourceFuseJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SourceFuse , a strategic digital transformation company helping businesses evolve through cloud-native technologies, today announced that it has been recognized by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) India for the 9th consecutive year. This significant accomplishment underscores SourceFuse's global and diverse workforce which contribute to its international recognition as a Great Place to Work®.During 2024, SourceFuse intentionally prioritized strategic talent development and retention, after several years of significant global expansion, further strengthening an already highly-skilled, innovative, and engaged workforce. The 2024 GPTW Employee Trust Index was an impressive 88%, while SourceFuse's global employee retention rate was an impressive 85%.“Nine years running! We are incredibly proud to not only maintain our GPTW status for nine years running, but also to achieve year-on-year an exceptional 94% employee response rate,” says Ravdeep Singh, Chief People Officer at SourceFuse.“We understand that by empowering our team with opportunities and challenges sparks creativity that can lead to groundbreaking innovations.”Our organizational culture is grounded in our six core values : Agility, High Standards,​ Customer Success, Solid Work Ethics and Accountability, Team Player, and Humility. We strive to create a workplace where diversity and inclusion thrive, and where everyone feels empowered to contribute their best. Singh added:“It's more than just a job; with continuous learning and development we fuel professional and organizational advancement. As we look to the future, we're excited to continue building on our success underpinned by our six core values, and creating even more opportunities for our employees."SourceFuse has an unwavering commitment to fostering a high-performing workforce, rooted in the belief that people are its greatest asset and the cornerstone of a company's success. The company's undeniable genAI capabilities combined with its large team of experienced professionals, is delivering real customer success at speed and keeping one step ahead of technological advancements in the cloud.Learn how you can become part of the thriving and inventive atmosphere at SourceFuse as a member of this Great Place to Work®.JOIN US

