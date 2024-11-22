French Foreign Ministry Responds To Putin's Threats Against Europe, NATO
Date
11/22/2024 10:08:17 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The threats Russian dictator Vladimir Putin voices to European member states and NATO allies are unacceptable and confirm Russia's escalating stance.
This was stated by a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson at today's briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"Putin's threats to European states and NATO members are unacceptable. This confirms Russia's escalating position," the French Foreign Ministry believes.
It was also noted that a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will be held on Tuesday, at which the Alliance members will be able to discuss the issue.
"In this situation, there is only one aggressor, Russia, and only one victim, Ukraine. France will continue to provide Ukraine with all necessary assistance to defend itself and restore its territorial integrity," the foreign ministry emphasized.
It should be recalled that Putin said Russia reserves the right to use its weapons against military targets in countries that allow the use of their weapons against targets in Russia.
Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said that the Russian army hit Dnipro with a medium-range ballistic missile, Oreshnik, allegedly in response to the use of American and British long-range missiles by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against targets inside Russia.
