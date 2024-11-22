Porscha Coleman, Denzel Whitaker, Jackee Harry, Adele Givens, Valerie Pettiford, And Michael Colyar Star In BET+ Holiday Comedy “Too Many Christmases”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide Entertainment and reports, Porscha Coleman (All American: Homecoming ), Denzel Whitaker (Black Panther ),Valerie Pettiford (The Blacklist), Jackee Harry (Sister Sister), Michael Colyar (Nick Cannon Presents: Short Circuitz ), and Adele Givens (Saturday Night Live star ) in the upcoming BET+ Holiday Comedy“Too Many Christmases”.

The story was written by Clarence Williams IV (So Fly Christmas) . “Too Many Christmases” is directed by Kenny Young (Merry Ex-Mas) the movie is slated to premiere on BET+ December 14th, 2024.





Jerome and Kayla are excited to spend their first Christmas together. The only problem is that they've never celebrated Christmas without their respective families. This Christmas, instead of deciding on one event, they agree to attend two at the same time to appease their families.

“Too Many Christmases” is the kind of Holiday Movie that will make you laugh.“Too Many Christmases” also delivers a heartfelt story of change, acceptance and family between DeShawn Bowens (Harlem) and Willie C. Carpenter (Godfather of Harlem). A perfect film to start your holidays!

Rounding out the cast is Johnath Davis, Russell G Jones, Ratoya Banks, JuhahnJones, Mister Fitzgerald, and Jordan Babbs.

The film is produced by Worldwide Entertainment and Media and Choice Films for BET+. Produced by Pierre Romain, Julie Solinger, Summer Crockett Moore, and Tony Glazer. Executive Produced by Michael Laundon and Michael Bassick. Associate Produced by Anthony Commodore, Taleo Coles, Brandon Scott and Bree Michael

Warner

