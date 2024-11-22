SHRM Foundation And Clarvida Announce Partnership To Champion Inclusive Hiring Through Untapped Talent Initiative

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SHRM , the trusted authority on all things work, and the

SHRM Foundation

announced that

Clarvida , one of the nation's leading providers of behavioral and human services, will join the SHRM Foundation

Untapped Talent

initiative as the first-ever Visionary Partner.



Clarivda joins SHRM and the SHRM Foundation for the Untapped Talent initiative to help organizations champion and implement inclusive hiring.

The Untapped Talent initiative helps organizations champion and implement inclusive hiring practices by engaging underutilized talent pools, including veterans, military spouses, individuals with disabilities, individuals aged 60 and older, those with a criminal record, opportunity youth, and others. As a Visionary Partner, Clarvida is making a bold commitment to hire untapped talent for the communities it serves. Clarvida is an expert at tackling the complex challenges facing people across the United States of America, through community-based solutions such as psychiatric services, counseling and therapy, foster care, and autism services.

There is a severe labor shortage in the American economy, and the behavioral health sector alone is projected to face a shortage of 250,000 professionals by 2025. Hiring from untapped talent pools benefits individual workers, communities, businesses, and the economy as a whole. In fact, research

indicates that inclusive hiring practices result in a 22% lower turnover rate, benefiting both employees and the communities they serve.

SHRM Foundation will provide evidence-based strategies, learning, and actionable resources-such as the Employing Abilities at Work and Military Community at Work certificates-to Clarvida's People team to empower them in hiring untapped talent. As a Visionary Partner, Clarvida will focus on training Talent Acquisition and Operations teams, creating educational pipelines, and placing individuals in roles that align with their strengths and career goals. The organization, an Atar Capital affiliate, will pilot the Untapped Talent initiative in eight states-California, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, and West Virginia-and aims to expand to 17 states by 2026.

"We applaud Clarvida for making such a visionary commitment to drive societal progress and community impact," said Wendi Safstrom, SHRM Foundation president.

"By increasing awareness and implementing targeted strategies, Clarvida will enhance their workforce with diverse and capable talent while serving as a model for other organizations. The value of untapped talent must be recognized as more than a matter of social good or community goodwill. Workers from untapped talent pools provide high return on investment and unique, in-demand skills. Greater inclusivity in hiring practices opens doors to more equitable and diverse work environments where both businesses and employees can thrive."



"America's labor shortage demands immediate and innovative solutions, and this initiative represents a bold step forward in reimagining how we recruit and support diverse talent," said Steve Wigginton, CEO of Clarvida. "Through our partnership with the SHRM Foundation, Clarvida is creating a replicable model for inclusive hiring that benefits individuals, families, and entire communities. Individuals from untapped talent pools can thrive in roles that align with their skills, while communities benefit from expanded access to quality care."



"Workplace leaders and HR professionals can also join in the Untapped Talent initiative," said Safstrom.

"Adopting SHRM Foundation's training programs and creating tailored onboarding and development pathways can help companies of all sizes offer structured career opportunities for all, even with limited resources."

For more information on the Untapped Talent initiative, visit

.

About Clarvida

Clarvida, formerly Pathways Health and Community Support, LLC, is a national provider of behavioral health and human services that serves nearly 60,000 clients and thousands of underserved communities annually. Clarvida is an expert at tackling the complex challenges facing people across America, with operations in 17 states. The company delivers innovative, personalized, community-based solutions such as psychiatric services, counseling and therapy, foster care, autism services and residential services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. As a champion for those who receive care and those who provide it, Clarvida's mission is to empower people to achieve their personal best, by being the nation's preferred provider, employer and community partner for health and human services.



SOURCE Clarvida

