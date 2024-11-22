2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT Named Compact Truck Of Texas At Texas Auto Writers Association's Truck Rodeo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT has been named the Compact Truck of Texas at the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) annual Truck Rodeo held Sept. 26-27, 2024. The TAWA Texas Truck Rodeo is a prominent annual event where top automotive evaluate new based on performance, value, and overall appeal. Competing against strong contenders, the updated 2025 Santa Cruz XRT impressed judges with its rugged design, advanced technology, and enhanced off-road capability.

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT was photographed in California City, Calif. on Sept. 10, 2024.

"We are thrilled to see the 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT recognized as the 'Compact Truck of Texas.' This award reflects our commitment to offering customers a versatile, fun-to-drive vehicle that is not only capable off-road but also packed with cutting-edge technology and design," said Ricky Lao, director of product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Santa Cruz XRT brings together rugged capability with advanced safety features, making it the perfect choice for adventure-minded consumers seeking the best of both worlds."

"The Texas Truck Rodeo is a premier event where vehicles are put to the test by seasoned automotive journalists, and the competition this year was fierce. The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT stood out for its impressive blend of rugged off-road capability, cutting-edge technology, and unique design," said Cory Fourniquet, president, Texas Auto Writers Association. "This recognition as the 'Compact Truck of Texas' is well-deserved and highlights Hyundai's commitment to delivering versatile and innovative vehicles that meet the needs of Texas drivers."

The 2025 Santa Cruz XRT, featuring a new aggressive front design, XRT-exclusive enhancements including front tow hooks, all-terrain tires, and wrench-inspired wheels, sets a new standard. The model's updated interior boasts a panoramic curved display with an available 12.3-inch driver information cluster and infotainment touchscreen display, alongside standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM, providing an intuitivedriving experience.

