Netherlands Condemns Russia's Possible Use Of Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missiles Against Ukraine
11/22/2024 3:10:24 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine, including the possible use of intermediate-range ballistic missiles.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands said this in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent.
“The Netherlands strongly condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine, including the possible use of intermediate-range ballistic missiles. The Netherlands stands with the Ukrainian people and continues to support Ukraine: politically, militarily, financially and morally,” the MFA of the Netherlands emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, the United States assessed the latest Russian missile strike on the city of Dnipro as a medium-range ballistic missile launch and noted that the United States had helped Ukraine, its allies and partners prepare.
