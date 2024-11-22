Ainewsbreaks Supreme Court Decision On Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Lawsuit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The U.S. Supreme Court has opted not to rule on a securities fraud lawsuit against

Meta (NASDAQ: META) . The lawsuit accuses Facebook, a subsidiary of Meta, of misleading investors about the misuse of user data on its platform. This decision leaves the case unresolved, as the court has chosen to sidestep the issue rather than allowing it to proceed.

Meta's stock price currently stands at

$558.10 , reflecting a decrease of approximately

0.89%

or

$4.99 . This decline may be influenced by the ongoing legal uncertainties surrounding the company. During the trading day, META's stock has fluctuated between a low of

$556.49

and a high of

$563.83 , indicating some volatility in investor sentiment.

Over the past year, META's stock has experienced significant fluctuations, reaching a high of

$602.95

and a low of

$313.66 . This wide range highlights the challenges and opportunities faced by the company, including legal issues like the unresolved lawsuit. Despite these challenges, Meta maintains a substantial market capitalization of approximately

$1.41 trillion .

Today's trading volume for META is

2,233,190

shares, suggesting active investor interest. The unresolved lawsuit and its potential implications for the company may be contributing to this heightened trading activity. Investors are likely keeping a close eye on any developments related to the case and its impact on Meta's financial performance.

To view the company's most recent earnings release, visit



About

Meta Platforms Inc.

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

