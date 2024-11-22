Legacy Media Killer ($$X), A Decentralized Meme Token For Free Media, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Legacy Killer ($$X) for all BitMart users on November 21, 2024. The $$X/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is Legacy Media Killer ($$X)?

Legacy Media Killer ($$X) is a decentralized meme token on the Solana blockchain that embodies the growing resistance against misinformation and manipulation propagated by traditional media outlets. Inspired by Elon Musk's mission to revolutionize the news landscape with X, formerly Twitter, $$X positions itself as the“legacy media killer,” symbolizing the end of media bias and misinformation. With a total supply of 10 million tokens, zero taxes, and 100% of liquidity burned, $$X is a community-driven token built for transparency, security, and fairness. Although not officially affiliated with X, the token resonates with the values of free speech, truth, and community empowerment.

More than just a cryptocurrency, $$X is a symbol of collective action and defiance against agenda-driven media narratives. As the ticker“for the people of X,” $$X aims to unite users who believe in truth and decentralized media control. By leveraging Solana's high-speed, low-cost infrastructure, the token ensures a seamless and efficient trading experience while fostering a vibrant and engaged community of like-minded individuals who value authenticity and transparency in the media.

Why Legacy Media Killer ($$X)?

Legacy Media Killer ($$X) stands out as a unique project that combines cultural relevance with a strong message of empowerment and resistance. In an era dominated by media manipulation, $$X serves as a rallying cry for those who seek truth and authenticity. Built on the Solana blockchain, it benefits from high-speed transactions, low fees, and robust security. The project's commitment to zero taxes and fully burned liquidity guarantees a fair and trustworthy ecosystem, reinforcing its community-first ethos. With its powerful narrative and decentralized nature, $$X aims to create a movement that challenges the status quo of media dominance.

By supporting $$X, users become part of a larger mission to redefine how information is disseminated and consumed. The token's fair launch and transparent tokenomics foster trust and inclusivity, ensuring that every holder plays an active role in its growth. Whether you're a crypto enthusiast or a supporter of decentralized media, $$X offers a platform to voice your stance against misinformation while benefiting from the token's potential to become a cultural icon in the blockchain space.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Legacy Media Killer ($$X)

Token Name: Legacy Media Killer

Token Symbol: $$X

Token Type: SOL

Total Supply: 9,708,296 $$X

To learn more about Legacy Media Killer ($$X), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

