Presley Tennant Embraces The Real And Raw In A Relationship In New Song 'Love You With The Lights On'

Presley Tennant offers a softer, more intimate side of her with "Love You With The Lights On," embracing the perfect imperfections in a relationship.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Presley Tennant embraces the real and the raw in her brand new single "Love You With The Lights On" – available everywhere now. The ethereal track delves into a love that transcends the surface, treasuring both the beauty and the flaws. It's a reflection on the good, the bad, and the ugly that define the human connection.“This song to me is about that one person in your life where you love everything about them,” states Presley on the romantic track.“The things they may be insecure about are your favorite parts. Where you want to see every bit of who they are and shine light on it.”Written by Tennant alongside David Ray Stevens and Brandon Hart, "Love You With The Lights On" emulates ultimate vulnerability. The song's poignant lyrics are paired with a delicate yet powerful vocal delivery by Tennant, sung with raw emotion as if laying bare her heart. The track captures the complex nature of love–how its imperfections make it all the more beautiful.Her final release of 2024, "Love You With The Lights On" offers a softer, more intimate side to Presley Tennant. This stands in contrast to her earlier releases this year, including "Somebody Like You" and "Pick Your Poison," projecting cautious approaches to love. The first about learning from past relationships which the latter warns against toxic patterns in romance.With the year quickly coming to a close, Presley Tennant shows no sign of slowing down. She's set to perform in several cities, including Temecula, CA, Las Vegas, NV, and Anaheim, CA. To view her tour schedule and purchase tickets, visit .“Love You With The Lights On” is available now on all streaming platforms, including on Dolby Atmos compatible devices.“Presley Tennant is really wrapping this year up with a bow with this song,” states Dawn DeJongh, owner of Burning Ground Entertainment. For more on Presley Tennant, visit and follow her on social media @presleytennant and TikTok @presleytennantmusic.

