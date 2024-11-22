110.67 Million Indonesians Expected To Go On Holiday For Christmas, New Year

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Nov 22 (IANS) A total of 110.67 million Indonesians are expected to during the 2024 Christmas and 2025 New Year holidays, according to a survey conducted by the country's of Transportation.

This statistic indicates an increase above the 107.63 million persons that travelled during the 2023 Christmas and 2024 New Year vacations.

"Most of the movement is likely to take place on Island and in the agglomeration of large cities," said Dudy Purwagandhi, the of transportation, during an inter-ministerial meeting in Jakarta on Friday.

The first high in outbound traffic is forecast on December 24, 2024, followed by the second peak on December 31, 2024, and the return traffic peak from January 1 to January 2, 2025.

Pratikno, the coordinating minister for human development and culture, assured that people's movements over the holiday season will be safe, comfortable and smooth, Xinhua news agency reported.