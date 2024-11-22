Actress PILAR URIBE Emerges In Fall Finale Of NBC Police Drama 'LAW & ORDER: SVU'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Actress Pilar Uribe is Precinct Commander Fran Volpe in the Season 26 fall finale of the NBC procedural drama, LAW & ORDER: SVU, which premiered on November 21st.In the episode“Cornered,” Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) learns that Carisi (Peter Scanavino) interrupted a liquor store robbery in progress and is in the middle of a tense standoff. Benson and Sergeant Rollins (Kelli Giddish) devise a risky plan to get everyone to safety, but Precinct Commander Fran Volpe (Pilar Uribe) has her own opinions on how to proceed. When one of the thieves opens the door to exit, we see Carisi being used as a human shield and then we hear gunshots. Will he make it out alive?Uribe was excited at the opportunity to be part of this long-running series, adding“I loved working with Mariska. She's so nurturing and supportive, and at the same time a professional who wants to get it right. Also, there happened to be a lot of parades the weekend I arrived in New York, so I was able to talk to a lot of police officers about their work, training, and why they joined the force. I got some really interesting answers which informed my character.”Global audiences will recognize the multilingual actress as Maria Beatriz Valencia in the wildly popular Colombian series Yo soy Betty la fea, and the second season Betty, la fea: The Story Continues, which recently released on Amazon Prime Video. The series is the most successful telenovela series of all time, having been translated into more than 15 languages and broadcast in more than 100 countries, and sparking multiple adaptations including Ugly Betty with America Ferrera. Uribe is the only actor in the series who dubbed her own voice and can be heard in both the English and Spanish versions.A native New Yorker, Uribe earned her BA in Theater Arts from Sweet Brian College in Virginia. Afterwards, she started her professional acting career back in the Big Apple landing smaller roles on several American soap operas, including All My Children, One Life to Live, and Passions. In 1994, she headed for vacation to Ibague, Colombia, where her parents are both originally from, and ended up staying in Bogota for the next nine years. During this time the talented actress excelled with appearances on 10 different soap operas, including Betty la fea.Uribe moved to Miami in 2003, reigniting her career in the states with a transition into voiceover that included dubbing, audiobooks and working as a radio host for the Miami NPR affiliate, WLRN. She made her way to Los Angeles several years later and continues to excel in the audio world. She has lent her voice for commercials, narrations, video games, and animation projects with her first animated feature credit in the franchise film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Currently, Uribe is finishing up voicing several top secret projects, including a video game, dubbing a series, and a podcast.For more about PILAR URIBE visit: PilarUribeFollow on Instagram: IG: @pilaruribe and Facebook: /pilaruribe

