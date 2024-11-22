Blackwell 3D To Attend The Big 5 Global Construction Show In Dubai

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwell 3D Corp. (OTC: BDCC) (“Blackwell 3D” or the“Company”), an innovative 3D house printing company, is pleased to announce that it will attend The Big 5 Global Construction Show in Dubai, scheduled from November 26 to November 29, 2024. The Company will attend the event as it seeks to forge new relationships with key players in the construction industry, explore new business opportunities, and with leaders from around the globe.

The Big 5 is one of the world's largest and most influential construction trade shows, attracting thousands of professionals, suppliers, and innovators. Blackwell 3D is excited to engage with industry professionals, many of whom operate in the Middle East, to discuss new collaborations, share insights into industry trends, and explore opportunities for growth and development in the region.

“We are looking forward to attending The Big 5 Global Construction Show in Dubai,” said Mohammedsaif Zaveri, CEO of Blackwell 3D.“This event provides a unique platform to meet face-to-face with valued industry professionals, strengthen our relationships while at the same time forging new ones, and explore the evolving needs of the construction industry. We are eager to work with key players in the region and thrilled about the potential to collaborate on new and innovative projects.”

Throughout the event, Blackwell 3D is expected to meet with multiple key players in the region, attend industry panels, and engage in discussions that support their shared vision of driving innovation and advancing the construction sector on a global scale.

For further information about Blackwell 3D, please visit for the most up to date news.

About Blackwell 3D Corporation

Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. is focused on developing state-of-the-art 3D technologies for use in the construction industry. Our goal is to be able to use our technology to design 3D printed residential structures and that meet our clients' specific requirements and preferences. In addition, it is our objective to use a large-scale printer and a specialized concrete mixture to print the structural components of these residential structures. Our printing process is expected to be highly automated, allowing us to create intricate designs and details with precision.

