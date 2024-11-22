Powered Now User The Gas Expert Shoaib Crowned Heating Installer Of The Year!

(MENAFN- Pressat)

Shoaib Awan, the "Gas Expert," Wins Installer of the Year at On The Tools Awards

NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT, UK – November 22, 2024 – Shoaib Awan, known to his many Instagram followers as the "Gas Expert," has been named Installer of the Year at the prestigious On The Tools Awards. The ceremony took place on November 21, 2024, recognizing Awan's outstanding contributions to the trade industry.

Shoaib, a highly respected figure in the and heating sector, has built a strong reputation for his expertise and commitment to excellence. He has also been a vocal advocate for tradespeople across the UK, raising awareness about the growing problem of tool theft.

"I am incredibly honoured to receive this award," said Awan. "It means so much to be recognised by my peers and the industry. I am passionate about my work and dedicated to raising standards and supporting fellow tradespeople."

Powered Now, the UKs leading provider of job management software for trades businesses, has worked closely with Shoaib for many years.

"Shoaib is a true champion for the trades," said Benjamin Dyer for Powered Now.

"His dedication to quality workmanship and his tireless efforts to combat tool theft are an inspiration to us all. We are thrilled to see his work acknowledged with this well-deserved award."

In addition to his professional achievements, Shoaib is a committed community leader within the UK trade space. He has organised numerous tool marking events to help tradespeople protect their livelihoods and has led protests in Parliament Square to bring attention to the devastating impact of tool theft.

About Shoaib Awan:

Shoaib Awan is a highly skilled gas engineer and heating specialist. He is known for his expertise, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction. He is a prominent voice in the trade industry, advocating for best practices and raising awareness about important issues affecting tradespeople. You can find The Gas Expert here: instagram/thegasexpert

About Powered Now:

Powered Now is a leading provider of job management software designed specifically for trades businesses. Their software helps tradespeople manage their work, from quoting and scheduling to invoicing and payments.

Contact:

Benjamin Dyer

07398468978

...

