NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that is investigating potential claims against Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (“Zeta” or the“Company”) (NYSE:ZETA) on behalf of Zeta stockholders.

The investigation concerns whether Zeta and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud.

On November 13, 2024, Culper Research published a report alleging“we believe that Zeta has quietly spun up its own network of consent farms i.e., sham websites that hoodwink millions of consumers each month into handing their data over to Zeta under false pretenses, baited by job applications, stimulus money, or other rewards that simply do not exist.”

Following this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped $10.46 per share, closing at $17.76 per share, a decline of 37% for the day.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at ... .

