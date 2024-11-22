(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Less than a month to go until the groundbreaking global event series on sport, sustainability and kicks off in Dubai.

London, UK, 11th November 2024 – This December, Impact Summit, held under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE of Sports will unite elite athletes, leaders in sports, science and business, as well as advocates for the planet to redefine sport's role in tackling global sustainability and health challenges. HE will play an integral role to open the Summit and deliver the closing remarks of the Sport Impact Summit Declaration to be implemented through 2025.

Taking place on December 4th at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, this groundbreaking event-aimed at inspiring positive change in climate action, public health, and inclusivity through the unifying power of sport.

With a compelling line-up of sustainability leaders and industry experts the summit will focus on actionable outcomes and powerful new partnerships. Leading the charge is Sky Sports presenter David Garrido, who will guide attendees through thought-provoking sessions with high-profile speakers, including former Chief Executive of the British Olympic Association, Simon Clegg CBE, Madga Pozzo owner of Udinese, Massimo Calvelli CEO ATP Tour, World Cup winning Captain Sean Fitzpatrick and GB Flagbearer Paralympian Lucy Shuker.

Providing first hand expertise from the very top of elite global sports will be Director of Sustainability at McLaren Racing's Kim Wilson, Chief Purpose Officer at SailGP, Fiona Morgan and Rory Mcfaddin the Founder of Reflo.

The summit will set the stage and rally participants around the mission to change the score against the huge challenges we face, and leaders from across the sports ecosystem will make the case for sport as a unique driver of real-world change, inspiring audiences around the need for bold action.

To amplify its core messages and initiate real change, Sport Impact Summit has assembled a team of Impact Champions. Former Manchester United and Roma footballer Chris Smalling, Grand Slam tennis champion Dominic Thiem, and TeamGB's most decorated female Olympic sailor Hannah Mills OBE are just some of the names committed to driving real change.

Led by the summit's Impact Partners including global brands such as McLaren Racing, ATP Tour, SailGP, Laureus, UAE Olympic Committee, Dubai Sports Council, and Reflo, will explore and design actionable solutions for sustainability.

The summit's unique 'Moneyball' workshop, featuring Dureka Carrasquillo, CEO of Climate Hedge Fund, Giorgio Veroni CEO of VTV Consulting and Co Founder of Formula E, will uncover how sovereign wealth funds, venture capital and private investors are reshaping the sports landscape and discuss how sustainability factors into their investments and decisions.

The Sport Impact Summit Declaration will bring proceedings to a close.

This declaration will guide the summit's objectives over the coming 12 months and cement its commitment to creating a more sustainable and healthier planet through the influential reach of the sporting world.

Before the summit kicks off on 4th December, Sport Impact Summit will demonstrate its commitment to sustainable and environmental initiatives with a mangrove restoration project in collaboration with Impact Partner Goumbook on 3rd December.