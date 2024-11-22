Promoting Japan Heritage Stories Abroad To Stimulate Inbound Tourism - Travel Through Our History, A Specially Produce...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Since 2015, the Agency for Cultural Affairs has designated stories that convey Japan's culture and traditions through the diverse historical charms and characteristics of various regions as“Japan Heritage.” The agency supports initiatives that comprehensively utilize various tangible and intangible cultural properties essential to telling these stories.

To promote the unique“stories” of the 104 Japan Heritage sites nationwide to both domestic and international audiences, The“Cross-Media Japan Heritage Project” (hereafter referred to as“the Project”) has been launched. The Project is undertaking diverse initiatives, including video production and content dissemination, with a particular focus on strengthening outreach to global audiences. As part of this effort, a specially assembled creative team has produced a Japan Heritage promotional video titled“Travel through Our History,” released on the Agency for Cultural Affairs' official YouTube channel on Friday, November 22, 2024 .

Capturing timeless "moments" of cultural properties and landscapes with long histories through photography, highlights from Japan Heritage sites #33, "Mt. Daisen: Japan's Largest Livestock Market ~Livestock and devotion to Jizo Bodhisattva~" (Tottori Prefecture) and #48, "Izumo: A Land of Myths, Gods, and Sunsets" (Shimane Prefecture) have been beautifully documented in two short films. Each video highlights the captivating aspects of Japan Heritage stories nurtured alongside the enduring history in each region.

Relive the "Stories" of Japan Heritage

A Series of 104 short vertical videos "Japan Heritage Daily" to be released with English subtitles

As part of the Project, a collection of 104 short, vertical videos are being released under the title“Japan Heritage Daily,” designed to provide a quick, immersive experience for smartphone viewers. Each video, approximately 60 seconds long, offers a brief journey through the 104 Japan Heritage sites, allowing viewers to“relive” the experiences awaiting them at each site and discover new insights. Aimed at a broad audience, including younger generations, these engaging vertical shorts provide an approachable way to enjoy Japan Heritage stories.

Currently being released in Japanese, all "Japan Heritage Daily" videos on YouTube will soon feature English subtitles to reach global audiences. By sharing the stories of Japan Heritage with international audiences as well as domestic viewers, we hope to foster awareness of Japan Heritage and further stimulate inbound tourism interest.

"Japan Heritage Daily" (English Subtitled)

Release Date: Sequentially from around January 2025

"Japan Heritage Daily" YouTube Playlist:



(on the Agency for Cultural Affairs' official channel)

Overseas Promotional Video "Travel through Our History"

This remarkable Japan Heritage promotional video, produced by a specially assembled creative team, is based on "capturing the 'moments' of cultural properties and landscapes with long histories through photography." The filming was carried out by a special team formed for the Project. International staff with accolades, such as the Emmy Awards, Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, and ACC Tokyo Creativity Awards, gathered to showcase Japan Heritage from a foreign perspective in a captivating way.

"Travel through Our History" Video URL: (on the Agency for Cultural Affairs' official channel)

Daisen:

Izumo:

About Japan Heritage

"Japan Heritage" is a designation by the Agency for Cultural Affairs for stories that convey Japan's culture and traditions through various regions' historical charms and characteristics. The designation aims to promote regional revitalization by comprehensively developing and utilizing a wealth of captivating tangible and intangible cultural assets, which are essential in talking these stories, with local communities taking the initiative.

Japan Heritage Portal Site:

