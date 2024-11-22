Celebrate The Spirit Of The Holidays: Bangkok's Central World Transforms Into A Winter Wonderland

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Central World, Bangkok's iconic lifestyle destination, proudly presents a one-of-a-kind holiday celebration with the unveiling of the world's first Art Toy Christmas Tree . Standing an impressive 40 meters tall-the tallest in Southeast Asia-this dazzling masterpiece sets the stage for an enchanting festive season inspired by the charm of European Christmas markets.

Themed “Merry Ville 2025” , this extraordinary event is a collaboration between Central World, the Authority of Thailand, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and private sector partners, alongside J.P. Toys Gallery and TTE . It features 23 exclusive Christmas Edition Art Toys, crafted by 11 renowned artists and showcasing over 56 beloved characters.

A showstopper of the event is“Gail,” a 4-meter-tall Art Toy inspired by the daughter of Thai celebrity Chompoo Araya A. Hargate. Designed by celebrated artist Jessica Ng,“Gail” embodies holiday magic and artistic brilliance. Visitors can immerse themselves in 12 whimsical holiday zones across 3,500 square meters, complete with real snowfall, the Coca-Cola Merry Express train, and three mesmerizing Flying Angels.

An Artistic and Festive Marvel

Dr. Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Chief Marketing Officer for Central Pattana, remarked:

"This world-first collaboration with J.P. Toys Gallery and TTE transforms Central World into a global festive destination. We aim to captivate both local and international audiences, further establishing Thailand as a premier tourism hub while offering unforgettable holiday experiences."

Central World isn't just a shopping mall-it's an internationally renowned lifestyle destination. With over 500 stores ranging from high-street to luxury brands, a wide array of dining options including Halal-certified restaurants, and world-class entertainment, it rivals global icons like Times Square.

Unmissable Highlights



Art Toy Wonderland : Featuring masterpieces by global artists like Kasing Lung, Jessica Ng, and Shoko Nakazawa. Don't miss the dynamic dragon duo Vincent and Flappy, the adorable bear Draco, and the mischievously cute Oniko.

Merry Ville's Magical Zones : Explore themed attractions such as The Toy Factory Christmas Tree, Santa Theatre, and the Merry Ville Jolly Market.

World of Light : Be awed by 3 Flying Angels gliding over millions of sparkling lights inspired by London's Regent Street. Special Appearances : Meet Santa Claus from Finland on November 21 for a once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunity.

Exclusive Offers for International Tourists

Present your passport to claim a Welcome Package worth up to THB 10,000 and a designer Heart Handbag with qualifying purchases. Additionally, don't miss the exclusive CASETiFY Merry Ville collection, with artist-designed smartphone cases available starting November 22, 2024.

Celebrate the season of joy and wonder at Central World's Merry Ville 2025 , now through January 5, 2025.

