QNB Group 'Strategic Partner' For 5Th World Conference On International Arbitration

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB Group has participated as 'Strategic Partner' for the 5th World on International Arbitration, organised by the Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA), in support of Qatar's role as a leading destination for resolving commercial and disputes.

This sponsorship comes as a clear testament for QNB's commitment to promote initiatives aimed at strengthening the implementation of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country's economic development and business environment.

It also reflects its keenness to support Qatar's strategy of hosting leading international events and enhancing its status as a global trade hub.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Khalid Ahmed al-Sada, Senior Executive Vice-President, Group Corporate and Institutional Banking at QNB, said,“We are very pleased to sponsor this pioneer international platform dedicated to promoting a culture of arbitration and enhancing Qatar's role as a hub for international arbitration. We always support initiatives aimed at building qualitative knowledge, making Qatar an attractive destination for foreign investment.”

The event attracted significant local and international participation, including lawyers, arbitrators, judges, academics, counsellors, and prosecutors, with over 35 speakers from major international arbitration centres, including UNCITRAL and the Saudi Arbitration Center, alongside more than 1,000 attendees.

Over the course of the two days, participants discussed a number of vital topics and themes related to arbitration issues and the recent developments in the international arbitration.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.

