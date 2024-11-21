Dr. Natalyn E. Randle Endorses Sharifah Hardie For Governor Of California: A Visionary Leader For California's Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Natalyn E. RandleLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Natalyn E. Randle, CEO of Black Business Women Rock , is proud to announce her personal endorsement of Sharifah Hardie for Governor of California. A dynamic business consultant, serial entrepreneur, and media personality, Sharifah Hardie has a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by California's diverse communities. Her passion for creating a better future for all Californians aligns seamlessly with Dr. Randle's personal commitment to seeing communities thrive."Sharifah Hardie is a dynamic business consultant, serial entrepreneur, and media personality with a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by California's diverse communities," says Dr. Randle. "Her passion for creating a better future for all Californians aligns seamlessly with my core values. Through her extensive experience in business, leadership, and community engagement, Sharifah has proven herself to be an advocate for sustainable solutions to the issues that matter most to our residents.Dr. Randle continued,“Sharifah's commitment to addressing critical issues such as employment, housing, and mental health resonates deeply with my personal values. I believe her vision for a California where every community has access to opportunity, health, and prosperity mirrors my goals and underscores why I wholeheartedly support her candidacy.”“Sharifah Hardie possesses the leadership skills, determination, and innovative thinking needed to bring about the positive change that California deserves,” Dr. Randle added.“She is a compassionate and forward-thinking leader who will work tirelessly to create a future that benefits all citizens, especially those most in need of support.”For more information about Sharifah Hardie's campaign, her vision for California and to make a donation visit: . Sharifah Hardie is available to be interviewed at: 562-822-0965####About Dr. Natalyn E. Randle:With a resilient desire to bring together business people through the Black Business Women Rock (BBWR), Network and Conference, Natalyn Randle is the visionary that cultivates connections and offers opportunities for entrepreneurs, business professionals, and creatives to grow and expand their companies. Her dedication to this movement speaks to her passion and ability to see the enormous value and potential in African American businesses, consumerism, communities, and families.After a 30-year career with AT&T, life after retirement led her to a deep exploration into self and purpose. While still at AT&T, she earned her real estate license, which eventually led her to launch her own home improvement company when she finally exited. It sparked a fire that she had never experienced in corporate America, and she has since been committed to igniting that spark in others, sharing her journey, and learning from the role models and experts in her life.

