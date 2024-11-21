New Data Analysis Reveals A Generation At Risk

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mental Struggles, Safety Concerns, and Rising Risk Behaviors Revealed in Special Data Analysis of the CDC's Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by the Healthy Americas Institute of newly released

CDC National High School Survey data, demonstrate a generation at risk. The data analysis shows risks across all racial and ethnic groups with overall data finding 2 in 5 high school youth reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness, 1 in 10 attempted suicide, 1 in 5 were bullied on school property, and 1 in 6 were electronically bullied.

"These findings released today highlight the experiences of young people with respect to their own sense of well-being with risks across all racial and ethnic groups. These insights must drive meaningful action from the new Administration and 119th Congress to ensure all young people can thrive," urged Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health.

The report released today by The Healthy Americas Institute, the research and policy arm of the Healthy Americas Foundation and the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, examined the mental health challenges, school safety concerns, and high-risk behaviors faced by U.S. youth in grades 9-12. To support action, the report was distributed to educators, healthcare professionals, and policymakers, including key staff of the new Administration transition team and incoming members of the new Congress.

The full report, available for download, provides key data into the mental health and safety challenges faced by U.S. youth across many communities. Key sections include:



Well-being and mental health trends, such as feelings of sadness, suicidal thoughts, and attempts.

School safety concerns, including weapon-related injuries, bullying, and absenteeism due to safety fears. Data on sexual violence, focusing on coercion and assault.

These findings serve as an essential starting point to design interventions and youth support programs that are culturally meaningful and language appropriate. Some key findings from this special data analysis of the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBS) 2023 National Dataset include:

High School Youth Overall

39.7% felt sad or hopeless.

20.4% seriously considered suicide, and 9.5% attempted suicide.

19.2% were bullied on school property, and 12.8% skipped school due to safety concerns.

16.3% experienced electronic bullying, and 8.6% were physically forced into sexual intercourse.

American Indian/Alaska Native High School Youth

44.8% felt sad or hopeless-the highest among all groups.

24.5% seriously considered suicide, and 11.5% attempted suicide.

17.0% were bullied on school property, and 15.1% skipped school due to safety concerns.

Asian High School Youth

32.1% reported feeling sad or hopeless.

14.4% seriously considered suicide, and 8.0% attempted it.

12.9% experienced electronic bullying, and 6.3% were physically forced into sexual intercourse.

Black or African American High School Youth

39.6% reported feeling sad or hopeless.

19.6% seriously considered suicide, and 10.3% attempted it.

15.1% skipped school due to feeling unsafe, and 9.3% experienced sexual violence.

Hispanic/Latino High School Youth

42.4% reported feeling sad or hopeless.

18.2% seriously considered suicide, with 10.8% attempting it.

13.7% experienced electronic bullying, and 15.8% were bullied on school property.

Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander High School Youth

25.8% reported sadness or hopelessness.

16.1% seriously considered suicide, and 15.3% attempted it-the highest among all groups.

21.9% did not attend school because they felt unsafe, highlighting significant safety concerns.

White High School Youth

31.4% reported that their mental health was "not good" most or all of the time.

22.1% seriously considered suicide, and 8.3% attempted it.

23.2% were bullied on school property-the highest rate reported.

High School Youth of Multiple Race

41.4% reported feeling sad or hopeless.

21.6% seriously considered suicide.

18.3% experienced electronic bullying.

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health

The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States with a mission to achieve the best health for all. For more information visit us at



About The Healthy Americas Foundation®

The Healthy Americas Foundation® (HAF) seeks to improve the health of individuals and families throughout the Americas. HAF's efforts are grounded in the experience of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health and its many partners. For more information, please visit

SOURCE Healthy Americas Foundation (HAF)

