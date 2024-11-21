J&K Prepares For Heated Panchayat Elections

The 2018 Panchayat elections saw boycotts from major parties like the National (NC) and the People's Party (PDP). While the elections were officially apolitical, the influence of political support was evident. This time, with NC emerging as the largest party in the Assembly elections, securing 42 seats, a fierce contest is expected between NC and the opposition parties-BJP, Congress, and PDP.

In 2018, voting was conducted in nine phases. The Jammu division recorded an impressive voter turnout of 83.5%, while the Kashmir division lagged at 44.4%. Overall, voter participation stood at 74%. Post-Assembly election victory, NC has shifted its focus to making inroads in Jammu, where the BJP's dominance had limited its success in the Assembly elections.

Determined to bridge gaps, NC is actively engaging with voters in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Divisional president Rattan Lal Gupta affirmed the party's commitment to serving people across regions equally, stating,“We will connect more people with our policies to ensure a strong performance in the upcoming Panchayat elections.”

BJP on the other hand is prioritizing an aggressive membership campaign. State president Sat Sharma expressed confidence in increasing the party's vote share, adding,“Our top leadership and grassroots workers are united to achieve greater success.”

Furthermore, the Congress party is focusing on introspection and organizational restructuring. State president Tariq Hameed Karra highlighted the role of a fact-checking committee in identifying weaknesses from the Assembly polls, aiming to present fresh faces for better performance.

With over 65 lakh voters eligible to participate, 4,291 Panchayats and 33,597 Panch seats will be contested. The region-wise distribution of Panchayats underscores the administrative scale of the elections. Key districts in Jammu division include Jammu (305 Panchayats), Rajouri (312), and Kathua (257). In Kashmir, Baramulla leads with 402 Panchayats, followed by Anantnag (335) and Kupwara (385).

The State Election Commission, as per the inputs received, is revising the voter list for 2025. Special camps are scheduled on November 23-24, November 30, and December 1 to address additions, deletions, and corrections. The final voter list will be published on January 6, 2025. Meanwhile, the OBC Commission is actively working on reservations.

