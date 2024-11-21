Webinar: Shaping The Future Of ADAS How Next-Gen Radar Drives Safety And Market Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Neural Propulsion Systems (NPS), a pioneer in next-generation radar operating systems, today announced an upcoming free webinar Dec. 4 at 11:00am EST titled "Shaping the Future of ADAS: How Next-Gen Radar Drives Safety and Market Demand." This panel discussion will explore the role of high-definition radar technology in transforming advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to meet consumer and regulatory demands.Click here to RegisterThis hyper-definition, AI-powered software-defined radar is becoming essential for automakers that are racing to differentiate offerings and meet increasing consumer expectations for safety, convenience and performance at a reasonable cost.With U.S. pedestrian fatalities doubling since 2010 and new automotive safety mandates on the horizon, the auto industry faces mounting pressure to improve road safety through ADAS technology. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) set 2029 as the deadline for all new passenger vehicles and light trucks to include automatic emergency braking (AEB) that can prevent collisions with other vehicles at 62 mph and pedestrians at 45 mph - thresholds that today's systems can't achieve even in the best of driving environments.Detecting and preventing collisions and enhancing the ADAS driving and riding experience is particularly challenging in adverse conditions, such as low light, fog and high speeds where both camera and LiDAR sensors do not function sufficiently well to prevent crashes.Moderator John McElroy, a distinguished automotive journalist and creator of Autoline, will lead the panel discussion of how ADAS technology shapes competition and addresses real-world safety challenges.Distinguished Panelists include:Rick Wagoner, Former Chairman and CEO of General Motors, will provide insights into how ADAS as a consumer-driven feature is reshaping OEM competition and the auto landscape.John Casesa, Former Group Vice President of Global Strategy at Ford Motor Company and Senior Managing Director at Guggenheim Securities, will examine consumer expectations for ADAS and how features like AEB influence purchasing decisions and foster brand loyalty.Dr. Behrooz Rezvani, CEO of Neural Propulsion Systems, will discuss the technical and business case for high-resolution radar. He will spotlight NPS's HROS technology, emphasizing its ability to surpass the limitations of camera-only systems and enhance ADAS performance across all weather conditions.Key Themes Include:- ADAS as a Consumer-Driven Differentiator: Discover how high-performance radar technology offers a competitive edge in the ADAS landscape.- Why High-Definition Radar Matters: Explore how systems like HROS improve visibility and accuracy, particularly in challenging conditions such as fog and darkness.- Real-World Performance and Safety: Learn how radar technology advancements fortify ADAS functionality in complex environments, building consumer trust and influencing purchasing decisions.Click here to Register for the Wed., Dec. 4 webinar at 11:00am EST designed for automotive OEMs and technology enthusiasts. The panel is part of the LifeCycle & Supply Chain Summit on Dec. 3 & 4 in connection with The Ojo-Yoshida Report.About Neural Propulsion Systems (NPS)NPS is a pioneer in next-generation radar operating systems, delivering crystal-clear visibility for life-saving applications. Its flagship product, Hyper-Definition Radar Operating System (HROS) is a next-generation radar solution that uses AI-powered, patented, advanced mathematical frameworks to deliver unparalleled clarity and responsiveness, at a price point that makes ground-breaking applications practical and accessible to everyone. HROS currently powers automotive and defense applications that rely on early detection and minimal false positives, to give people confidence and certainty that they know what is around them in any situation. Founded in 2018, NPS can be found on the Web, X and LinkedIn.###All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

