Los Angeles Center For Ear, Nose, Throat And Allergy Opens Brentwood Office

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LA CENTA broadens its reach to offer specialized care to additional communities in LA

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat, and Allergy

(LA CENTA) announced today the opening of their new location in Brentwood, CA. This is LA

CENTA's eleventh office location and will be led by Dr. Cong Ivy Ran.

Dr. Ran is a highly trained plastic surgeon specializing in facial aesthetics. She earned a degree in molecular genetics from The Ohio State University and then pursued her medical degree and

Ph.D. in genetics at Dartmouth College's Geisel School of Medicine. After her academic training, Dr. Ran completed her internship and residency in general surgery and otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at Northwestern University in Chicago, IL.

Dr. Ran tailors treatments to the unique needs and aspirations of each patient, understanding that everyone's vision of beauty is distinct. Acknowledging that Western aesthetic standards may not always suit Asian patients, she is among the few plastic surgeons in Los Angeles who offers customized procedures for patients of all backgrounds utilizing a blend of advanced techniques and cutting-edge technologies. She specializes in head and neck procedures, including surgical facelifts, neck lifts, and brow lifts, as well as

blepharoplasty and general ENT services.

"We're excited to expand our services and strengthen our commitment to our patients and community with the opening of our new Brentwood office," said LA CENTA Founder and CEO, Dr. Geoff Trenkle. "Dr. Ran's focus on advancing treatments and technologies will help further our mission to provide top-tier care to patients in various LA communities."

As with their other offices, LA

CENTA will offer a variety of high-quality, university caliber medical services at their Brentwood location. The new office is located at 11600 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 324 Los Angeles, CA 90025. Additional LA CENTA locations

include Pasadena, Boyle Heights, Glendale, Hollywood, Montebello, Downtown LA, Huntington Park, Palmdale, South Bay, and Palm Springs.

About LA

CENTA:

The Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy

(LA CENTA) provides University caliber, subspecialty care to the communities in which they operate. They were founded on the principle of accessibility and availability, and they are working to improve the quality of community healthcare in Los Angeles and beyond. LA CENTA believes it is important to work synergistically with their community hospitals and healthcare system to provide the most comprehensive care for their patients. They accept a wide variety of insurances and service multiple hospitals to help serve this end.

They also offer online booking, virtual appointments, and services in house to streamline their appointment scheduling. LA

CENTA has multiple locations in LA including Pasadena, Boyle Heights, Glendale, Hollywood, Montebello, Downtown LA, Huntington Park, Palmdale, South Bay, and Palm Springs.



Contact: The Co-Op Agency

Erica Markle | 310.734.7834

[email protected]

SOURCE LA CENTA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED