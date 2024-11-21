ACEFIT PRO: Night Safety Meets Transparent Listening Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging consumer brand ACEFAST has officially launched their

pre-order campaign on November

21 with their latest transparent design ultra-thin open-ear headphones, ACEFIT Pro.

The new ACEFAST open-ear headphones combine transparent design, powerful sound, and innovative smart features, offering long-lasting battery life, high comfort, and enhance night-time safety. This showcases the brand's "New audiovisual experience" philosophy.

Acefast AceFit Pro Open-ear Headphones

ACEFIT Pro: All-New Open-Ear

Continuing the classic design, the ACEFIT Pro retains the classic crystal transparent series in its open-ear headphones design. Featuring a transparent charging case and the 3D embossed numeric display on the charging box. Additionally, the charging case features a smooth, curved design with a high-level G2 curvature, creating a visually fluid and elegant look, with a thickness of only 10mm at its thinnest point, making it lighter and thinner overall.

Night Safety Mode

A key highlight of the ACEFIT Pro is the groundbreaking Night Safety Mode . Featuring a matrix of 40 breathing lights around the ear area. The soft light effect provides visual cues in the dark, increasing safety. Additionally, the exclusive app allows users to customize lighting effects, offering 8 different lighting settings for the charging case to meet individual preferences and enhance interactive experiences.

Comfort-Focused Design

The non-in-ear comfort design provides a soft, secure grip with liquid silicone, and the ear hooks are as thin as 0.7mm, made from aviation-grade titanium wire. This makes them suitable for all ear shapes, especially for those who wear glasses. The lightweight design, with each headphone weighing only 7.8g, ensures a comfortable, secure, and snug fit.

Innovative Technology

The ACEFIT Pro is packed with innovative technologies to meet users' demands for high-quality sound, and support Hi-Res Audio. The ACEFIT Pro is features an open sound leakage prevention design and a 3 magnetic super-linear speaker, which is the first compact speaker on the market with a 0.5mm max high amplitude. The custom driver, utilizes proprietary technology to increase the effective diaphragm amplitude, delivering high volume with low distortion, resulting in clearer and fuller sound.

Additionally, AELCTM Bass enhanced technology and super-linear speaker units provide adaptive bass compensation, delivering rich sound details and deep bass, perfectly recreating the nuances of music.

Pre-Order on Kickstarter

The ACEFIT Pro is now available for pre-order , subscribe and join in our Facebook group. The first 600 backers can secure it for an exclusive discounted price of $99 (40% OFF) by paying a $9.9 deposit. After the crowdfunding campaign ends, ACEFIT Pro will be available for purchase on acefastmall and through retail partners such as Amazon.

About ACEFAST

Founded in 2021, ACEFAST is a global consumer electronics brand with a core team of 15 years of experience in the audio industry. The company specializes in the research, design, and sales of smart electronic products. ACEFAST's products are sold worldwide through global e-commerce and trade channels. The brand follows the "New audiovisual experience" philosophy, striving to provide high-quality, affordable smart products to consumers worldwide through technological innovation and stylish design.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Name: Acefast PR Team

Email: pr@acefast. com

Company: Shenzhen Houshuxia Technology Co., Ltd.

SOURCE ACEFAST

