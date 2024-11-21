From Japan: The Anime And Latest Hit Song Trend Magazine“KAWAII” Is Making Its First Overseas Debut

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KAWAII Magazine

KAWAII MagazineVol.0

Editor-in-Chief Kawai

HINA&RUKI

JAPAN, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KAWAII Magazine, the must-read on-air and ranking magazine for anime and music fans, published by INHOWTH, Inc.

“KAWAII Magazine” is especially designed for worldwide Japanophiles who love Japanese pop-culture such as Anime Songs and Latest Hit Songs. Featured with its unique perspectives, the Magazine ranks the most popular songs played.

What is KAWAII Magazine?

Radio is a part of Japanese pop culture. KAWAII Magazine is an up-to-date radio-aired music ranking magazine that collects only songs aired by radio stations throughout Japan. The latest hits are the songs that are played most often on the radio shows now and in the past.

Catering to fans of Japanese pop culture, especially anime songs and the latest hit songs, the magazine features rankings based solely on songs aired on FM and AM radio stations in Japan, providing a unique perspective on what is truly trending in Japan today.

“KAWAII Magazine,” a hit chart determined by the number of times songs are aired on the radio, is produced and published by the Japanese advertising company INHOWTH Inc. It is a hit chart based on the number of times songs such as theme songs for anime, dramas, and movies are aired on radio stations across Japan. It features real music trends that cannot be found on the Internet. It is also a ranking that offers new discoveries for overseas fans who want to know the real trends in Japanese pop culture.

About purchase“KAWAII Magazine” is now available for purchase from overseas through the online store Shopify.

Magazine Contents

・Top 50 Radio Broadcast Charts in Japan

・Top 20 Western Music Hit Charts

・Columns and feature articles on the latest music trends

Introduction of the KAWAII Magazine Editorial Team

Led by Kawai, the magazine's editor-in-chief, HINA and RUKI, the editors in charge, will bring you chart rankings and music information from a cute perspective. As Japanese pop culture spreads around the world, KAWAII Magazine will be an indispensable source of information for overseas music fans.

Editor-in-Chief Kawai

Introducing two music writers who are indispensable to KAWAII Magazine.

INHOWTH, Inc.:

online store:

ohtahara、ikeda

INHOWTTH inc.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.