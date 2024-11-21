Four Inc. Welcomes Art Richer To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four and Sverica Capital Management are thrilled to announce the addition of Art Richer to its corporate board of directors. The Four Inc. Board is set to play a key role in advising and strengthening Four Inc.'s public sector growth strategies, while also providing valuable insights.

Art Richer brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the IT sector to the Four Inc. Board. His distinguished career includes serving as President and CEO of DLT Solutions, where he led the company's pivot from value-added reseller into a premier public sector distributor. Before his time at DLT, Richer spent 18 years at the public sector distributor immixGroup, where he began as Vice President and eventually became President and CEO. His extensive background and leadership skills will be instrumental in guiding Four Inc.'s continued platform evolution supporting the public sector IT channel and future strategic initiatives.

"We are excited to welcome Art to our newly established Four Inc. Board," said Jeff Nolan, Chief Executive Officer and President of Four Inc. "Art's deep knowledge of the government sector and his proven leadership will be a tremendous asset to our team. His expertise will help us refine our strategies, better serve our technology clients, customers, and provide even greater value to our partners."

The new Four Inc. Board will focus on enhancing Four Inc.'s market position in the public sector and driving long-term success for the company and its partners. Art's involvement marks a significant step forward in Four Inc.'s commitment to continued growth and excellence in the government technology space.

