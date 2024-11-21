Stellar Celebrates CEBA Built By The Best Award Win For Major Expansion Of Americold Logistics Facility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar, an integrated design-build firm, is honored to receive the 2024 Built By The Best Award from the Controlled Environment Building Association (CEBA). The award recognizes Stellar's work on a 136,000-square-foot, 140-foot-tall expansion of a frozen food storage facility in Russellville, Arkansas, completed for Americold Logistics.

The Built By The Best Award is the premier honor recognizing groundbreaking projects within the controlled environment sector. This category includes facilities essential for maintaining defined temperature conditions across various applications, such as fresh and frozen food storage, pharmaceuticals, data centers, and more. Submissions are categorized into two segments: projects below $35 million and those exceeding that amount.

The award presentation took place during the CEBA Annual Conference and Expo in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, supported by the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA), conveniently located near Stellar's headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.

"Stellar has been a vital partner in the expansion of our Russellville facility, and we are thrilled that the project has been awarded this recognition," said Rob Chambers, President, Americas at Americold. "We appreciate Stellar's expertise and commitment to excellence in delivering this state-of-the-art facility as we strive to help our customers feed the world."

CEBA Built By The Best Award – Project Over $35 Million

This multimillion-dollar project features a leading-edge ammonia refrigeration system, insulated metal panel (IMP) exterior walls, an automated truck unloading system, an advanced fire protection system, and a state-of-the-art automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) that integrates seamlessly with the gantry and loop connections to the loading docks. The expansion also introduced a modern breakroom, offices, and a conference room while prioritizing sustainability with energy-efficient systems and a 25% reduction in water use. Stellar's design integrated these features seamlessly into the active facility without disrupting operations. The project's success underscores the commitment to overcoming challenges while maintaining the highest safety standards, achieving zero incidents, and reflecting the company's core values of trust, dedication, transparency, and accountability.

Senior Vice President, Food Logistics Division, Stellar, Wyatt Payne, said: "This award highlights Stellar's leadership in Design-Build ASRS facilities and our commitment to delivering innovative, client-focused solutions. Partnering with Americold Logistics, we have developed an advanced design that meets their needs and strengthens their ability to serve their clients. We are honored to receive this award from CEBA."

About Stellar

Stellar is a fully integrated design, engineering, construction, refrigeration, and mechanical services firm serving commercial, industrial, and public sector markets across the United States. More than 750 Stellar employees throughout the country create award-winning food processing plants, refrigerated warehouses, distribution centers, commercial buildings, and military facilities. In addition to its headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, Stellar operates support locations throughout the United States. For more information, visit stellar .

SOURCE Stellar

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED