Gong Unveils New AI Tools To Drive Revenue Outcomes At The Organizational Level

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New innovations contextualize customer interaction data to provide advanced and insights and increased standardization

SAN FRANCISCO and DANA POINT, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Gong , the revenue AI company, today announced new platform capabilities that provide revenue teams with new levels of automation, deep, actionable customer insights, and standardized knowledge sharing across the entire organization. The announcement was made at Celebrate 2024, Gong's flagship customer event.

Gong's new platform capabilities are designed to help revenue organizations capture the right data, generate insights, and drive actions to help them achieve greater revenue success.

With AI Brief, announced today at Gong Celebrate, revenue teams can define tailored briefing templates depending on the information they need summarized and how.

Continue Reading

"For AI to be truly valuable to a revenue team, we don't just need tools that save us time by automating tasks, but ones that emphasize precision, accuracy, and nuance," said Matt Rosenberg, Chief Revenue Officer, Grammarly. "More advanced AI solutions enable teams to uncover new insights, empowering us to improve our strategies and ultimately drive success as we scale."

Driving Insights, Automation, and Standardization with Gong Revenue AI

The next phase of enterprise AI enables businesses to tailor the technology to power business applications across their organization. Today, this process is resource-intensive, requiring developers to write code that maps the right data to business systems. To address this challenge, Gong unveiled two innovations to the Gong Revenue AI Platform that eliminate the need for code and rely on natural language instead of complex prompts.

With AI Brief , revenue teams can define tailored briefing templates depending on the information they need summarized and how. They can choose from predefined templates, such as AI Brief for Account Handoffs or AI Brief for Win-Loss Reports, or create custom templates by specifying – using natural language – the information they want summarized and in what way, based on data captured throughout the account and deal history.

Previously, most sellers spent considerable time creating account briefs of inconsistent quality. This resulted in poor account handoffs, missed revenue opportunities, and unhappy customers. Now, every seller can generate high-quality briefs in under a minute to improve critical information sharing and deliver high-caliber customer experiences.

Gong is bringing new automation to sales coaching with AI Scorecard Answers . Enablement leaders can create a scorecard and then create a prompt with Gong's Ask Anything (for example, "Did the rep confirm the next steps?"), and Gong will run the prompt on the call recording. Gong AI speeds the coaching process by automatically finding answers to questions and pre-populating suggested key points for the manager. By applying natural language prompts to calls, AI Scorecard Answers can save sales leaders the time traditionally spent on full call reviews and provide efficient, accurate feedback for reps to act on, raising performance.

"We know AI is already being used in revenue teams to make individuals more efficient and productive, but the opportunity ahead is using AI to systematize best practices tops-down across the organization," said Eilon Reshef, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Gong. "To drive value from this organization-level approach, teams need to be able to take a degree of customization over the solutions they implement so that the solutions deliver specific, targeted, enterprise-grade results."

Reporting and Insights Integrated into Workflows

Gong is integrating additional reporting directly into revenue teams' workflows as part of its new Revenue Analytics capabilities. These capabilities allow operations teams to define metrics and targets, and create dashboards that visualize progress against those metrics within Gong. This gives sales leaders and their teams a single source of truth from which to manage their pipeline, forecast accurately, and deliver more reliable revenue.

For example, as part of the capability, Pipeline Analytics now brings insights that used to be uncovered through CRM, business intelligence tools, or spreadsheets directly into pipeline-building workflows within Gong. By bringing Gong data and AI directly into existing workflows, teams can take action based on insights with greater precision and efficiency, helping them become more proactive and strategic in driving growth and identifying key opportunities.

AI Context Anywhere Teams Work

Gong is helping customers bring their rich conversation data and AI-powered insights to the places where reps work, helping combat the significant productivity drain and knowledge gap arising from siloed CRM and email systems with Gong Anywhere . Available now for Gong Engage, Gong Anywhere brings Gong AI directly into sellers' Gmail inboxes and Salesforce, eliminating the need to toggle between apps while providing instant insights and context to enable personalization for high-quality outreach. Soon, sellers will also be able to access these capabilities within their Microsoft Outlook workflows, allowing them to grow their pipeline from anywhere.

To learn more about today's product enhancements and how the Gong Revenue AI Platform is delivering a better way to revenue, read the blog .

About Gong

Gong empowers everyone in revenue teams to improve productivity, increase predictability, and drive revenue growth by deeply understanding customers and business trends; driving impactful decisions and actions. The Gong Revenue AI Platform captures and contextualizes customer interactions, surfaces insights and predictions, and powers actions and workflows that are essential for business success. More than 4,000 companies around the world rely on Gong to unlock their revenue potential. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Gong

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED