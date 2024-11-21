(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Shelf Label by Component, Display Type, Communication, Power, Color, Display Size, Store Type, Retail Format, Region - Market Size, Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market is experiencing robust expansion, valued at US$ 1.36 billion in 2023 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.08% from 2024 to 2032.

The Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is experiencing substantial growth driven by advancements in retail technology and the increasing need for efficient store operations. ESL systems, which use digital displays to show product pricing and information on retail shelves, are revolutionizing how retailers manage their inventory and pricing strategies. The market's expansion is fueled by the growing adoption of automation in retail environments, aimed at reducing labor costs and minimizing pricing errors.

Key benefits of ESLs include real-time price updates, enhanced inventory management, and improved customer experience. Retailers can instantly adjust prices to reflect promotions or inventory changes, ensuring price accuracy and consistency across the store. Additionally, ESLs support dynamic pricing models, allowing retailers to respond swiftly to market trends and competitor pricing.

The increasing demand for ESLs is also attributed to the rise of smart retail solutions, which integrate ESL systems with other technologies such as RFID, IoT, and data analytics. These integrations provide comprehensive insights into consumer behavior, helping retailers optimize their strategies and enhance operational efficiency.

As consumers increasingly seek seamless shopping experiences and retailers strive for greater efficiency and accuracy, the ESL market is poised for continued growth, transforming the future of retail operations and customer interactions.

Regional Insights

Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.

In 2023, Europe led the global Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) market with a 44.47% share, owing to its advanced retail infrastructure, widespread automation, and emphasis on customer experience. Major European retailers like Carrefour and Tesco have adopted ESL systems to enhance operations and inventory management. In contrast, North America is experiencing the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.45%, driven by growing ESL adoption among major retailers and the e-commerce sector's expansion.

U.S. companies such as Walmart and Home Depot are utilizing ESL technology to improve in-store operations, cut labor costs, and offer real-time pricing updates. This contrast reflects Europe's established ESL leadership and North America's rapid catch-up, highlighting a global shift towards smart retail technologies and the evolving ESL market landscape.

Competitive Landscape

The Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is characterized by a vigorous competitive landscape, with prominent entities like E ink, Samsung, Panasonic, SES-imagotag, Pricer AB and Silicon Labs at the forefront, collectively accounting for More than 45% of the overall market share. This competitive milieu is fueled by their intensive efforts in research and development as well as strategic partnerships and collaborations, underscoring their commitment to solidifying market presence and diversifying their offerings. The primary competitive factors include pricing, product caliber, and technological innovation.

As the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry continues to expand, the competitive fervor among these key players is anticipated to intensify. The impetus for ongoing innovation and alignment with evolving customer preferences and stringent regulations is high. The industry's fluidity anticipates an uptick in novel innovations and strategic growth tactics from these leading corporations, which in turn propels the sector's comprehensive growth and transformation.

Segment Overview

The Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is categorized based on Component, Display Type, Communication, Power, Color, Display Size, Store Type and Retail Format.

By Component



Hardware



Communication Station



Terminal Display (Label)



RF Module

Label Management Software

Services



Consulting & Training Installation & Support

The hardware segment, which includes communication stations, terminal displays (labels), and RF modules, is the cornerstone of the electronic shelf label (ESL) market, commanding the leading position. These components are essential for ESL systems to function effectively. Innovations in display technology (like e-paper and LCD), communication protocols (such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi), and battery life are enhancing hardware performance. While hardware is fundamental, label management software is also rapidly advancing, offering centralized control over pricing, promotions, and product information. This software streamlines operations, reduces errors, and provides valuable insights into product performance and inventory.

By Display Type



LCD

E-Paper Full Graphic E-Paper

Full graphic e-paper labels are gaining traction for their ability to display high-quality images, logos, and detailed product information. These labels enhance customer engagement by showcasing product visuals and promotional content. They are versatile, suitable for various products, and provide accurate, up-to-date information. E-paper technology's low power consumption supports sustainability by reducing paper waste. Advances in e-paper technology continue to improve resolution and contrast, making labels more visually appealing and effective for dynamic pricing and marketing strategies.

By Communication



RF

IR NFC

Infrared (IR) technology is a cost-effective option for electronic shelf labels (ESLs), especially for retailers with existing IR infrastructure. It offers reliable performance in indoor settings and is easier to implement due to existing infrastructure, making it suitable for budget-conscious retailers. Conversely, Near Field Communication (NFC) technology provides additional features like interactive product information and digital coupons. With the widespread use of NFC-enabled smartphones, this technology enhances customer engagement and can streamline the shopping experience. NFC's capabilities and growing consumer familiarity are driving its adoption despite the higher cost compared to IR.

By Power



Battery Powered

Wireless Charge Others

Battery-powered ESLs offer flexibility in store layouts, as they can be placed anywhere without needing power outlets. They provide instant updates on product information, ensuring accurate pricing and promotions. Advances in battery technology have extended battery life, reducing maintenance costs. While the initial investment may be higher, the long-term savings from reduced labor and paper waste often outweigh the costs. Wireless charging technology is growing rapidly, simplifying installation and maintenance by eliminating cables, making it an attractive choice for expanding ESL systems efficiently.

By Color



Monochrome Multi-color

Multi-color electronic shelf labels (ESLs) enhance product displays with vibrant colors, improving customer engagement by highlighting pricing, promotions, and product information. They allow for dynamic pricing strategies and can visually distinguish new arrivals, sale items, or product attributes. This color coding aids in attracting customer attention and boosting sales. Multi-color ESLs also provide detailed product information, reduce the need for additional signage, and assist in inventory management. This functionality helps retailers create personalized shopping experiences and manage stock more effectively, contributing to improved operational efficiency.

By Display Size



1.5-3 Inches

3-6 Inches

6-12 Inches More than 12 Inches

The 3-6 inch electronic shelf labels (ESLs) offer an ideal balance between display space and compactness. Suitable for various products from groceries to electronics, this size provides ample space for essential product information while maintaining a visually appealing display. High demand has led to cost-effective production, making these labels a popular choice among retailers. Their proven durability and consistent performance make them a reliable option for enhancing operational efficiency. The accuracy and up-to-date information provided by these ESLs contribute to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty, driving continued adoption.

By Store Type



Grocery / General Retail

Fashion & Apparel

Pharma Stores

Electronics

Hotels & Restaurants

Fuel Stations Others (DIY, Automotive Dealerships)

In the fashion industry, electronic shelf labels (ESLs) offer the flexibility to quickly update prices, promotions, and product details, catering to frequent product changes and trend shifts. ESLs enable dynamic pricing strategies to optimize revenue and manage competitive pricing effectively. They also link to inventory systems, providing real-time stock information and reducing out-of-stock issues. ESLs enhance the shopping experience with accurate product details and promotional updates, driving customer satisfaction. Their ability to manage frequent inventory and pricing changes makes them a valuable tool in the fast-paced fashion retail environment.

By Retail Format



Hypermarket

Supermarket

Specialty Store Other Retail Stores

Hypermarkets, known for their extensive product ranges and large spaces, are increasingly adopting electronic shelf labels (ESLs) to streamline operations and improve pricing accuracy. Major chains like Walmart and Carrefour use ESLs to manage large inventories more efficiently, reducing manual price updates and enhancing shelf management. ESLs support real-time pricing adjustments and inventory management, benefiting hypermarkets with high foot traffic and diverse products. For example, Tesco uses ESL technology to adjust prices and promotions based on demand and inventory, reflecting a trend towards digital transformation and operational efficiency in hypermarkets.

Companies Featured



Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

DIGI Group (Teraoka Seiko)

Displaydata Ltd.

E Ink Holdings Inc.

M2COMM

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.

Panasonic Holding Corporation

Pricer AB (Pricer)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. VusionGroup

