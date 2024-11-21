People Of English-Speaking Caribbean Freer Than Most In The World

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Sir Ronald Sanders

If you live in an English-speaking Caribbean country, do you consider yourself freer and more fortunate than many others around the world? In a world where freedoms are under siege – where journalists are imprisoned, dissent is silenced, and religious leaders are persecuted -residents of the Commonwealth Caribbean enjoy liberties that are envied by many. Our nations stand as beacons of democracy and freedom.

Yet, how often do we stop to reflect on the freedoms we enjoy? These rights are not only the foundation of individual dignity but also the pillars of national prosperity. And while we may take them for granted, they are far from guaranteed elsewhere in the world.

Globally, the situation is dire. Over 320 journalists are imprisoned worldwide, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Thousands of political prisoners languish in detention for dissenting against oppressive regimes, while organizations like Open Doors document the persecution of religious leaders in several countries including Nicaragua and Iran. These grim realities highlight the freedoms that many in the world do not have.

In contrast, the Commonwealth Caribbean is free of these injustices. Journalists work without fear of imprisonment, citizens practice their faiths openly, and political prisoners are not a feature of our democracies. Nations like Jamaica, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago rank among the freest in the world, supported by robust legal protections, free elections, and dynamic press freedoms. Antigua and Barbuda, too, is classified as“Free” in Freedom House's 2024 Freedom in the World report, scoring 85 out of 100, with strong ratings in both Political Rights and Civil Liberties. These freedoms are not only moral imperatives but also drivers of economic growth, as studies show that democratic nations achieve higher and more sustainable prosperity.

Recognizing shared responsibilities

While the Commonwealth Caribbean has much to celebrate, freedoms are fragile and must be actively nurtured. This is a collective responsibility shared by governments, opposition parties, and citizens alike. As Nelson Mandela reminded us,“Freedom is indivisible; the chains on any one of my people were the chains on all of them.” Protecting freedom requires building strong institutions, ensuring transparency, and fostering accountability at every level of governance.

Political parties play a critical role in this process. Governments must lead with integrity, adhering to truth and transparency to earn and sustain the trust of their people. Policies and decisions should be presented with clarity, grounded in reasoned argument and tangible benefits. At the same time, opposition parties must fulfil their responsibility to hold governments accountable constructively. This involves proposing viable alternatives and engaging in critiques that strengthen democratic institutions rather than undermine them.

The misuse of freedoms to promote disinformation, spread division, or serve narrow political purposes undermines the very liberties that are central to democracy. This applies equally to all political actors. Democracy thrives when governments and opposition parties alike act in the public interest, building consensus and advancing shared goals.

Better conditions demand action when rights are violated elsewhere

Caribbean citizens, too, have a role to play. While it is their right to demand better services, it is important to recognize the financial, economic, and trade constraints faced by small, open economies. Governments must be held accountable for improving public services, but citizens must also balance these demands with an understanding of the broader challenges. Few stop to consider how much better off they are compared to those in conflict zones or under authoritarian regimes.

This perspective does not excuse inefficiency or lack of accountability, but it encourages a responsible conversation about priorities, shared responsibilities, and the collective effort required to sustain freedoms and development.

The stark realities of imprisoned journalists, political prisoners, and persecuted religious leaders globally should serve as a wake-up call to value and protect the freedoms enjoyed in the Caribbean. These freedoms are rare and precious.

Internationally, the Caribbean also has a moral responsibility to champion these freedoms. The region's leadership in organizations like the United Nations and the Organization of American States should serve as an example of how small, free nations can amplify the principles of democracy and human rights. As Martin Luther King Jr warned us,“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

That is why we must be mindful of the disastrous effects of corruption, weakened institutions, and the disregard for democratic practices in Haiti. These challenges have led to social and political instability, fostering lawlessness and human suffering. We must also remain deeply concerned about the immense suffering caused by conflicts around the world. In Sudan, a devastating war has claimed approximately 150,000 lives and displaced millions, leaving people to face starvation and disease. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, ongoing violence in the Kivu region has resulted in mass killings and the displacement of millions. These tragedies, alongside the war in Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Palestinian groups, including the decimation of Gaza, remind us of the fragility of peace and the devastating cost of injustice.

A collaborative call to action

As free nations, we cannot ignore the suffering of others. These crises have shattered lives, undermined freedoms, and inflicted untold hardship. They demand our attention and our advocacy for a world where the rights and dignity of all people are protected.

The freedoms enjoyed by the people of the Commonwealth Caribbean are the result of generations of struggle and sacrifice, from the abolition of slavery and the termination of indentured labour to the fight for independence. They are not self-sustaining; they require vigilance, courage, and a commitment to principles. Free, fair, and transparent elections must remain the bedrock of our democracies, and institutions that protect freedoms must be fortified. This is not just the responsibility of governments but of all who call these countries home.

The post People of English-speaking Caribbean freer than most in the world appeared first on Caribbean News Global .