Tamara Weber, Founder Of Pete’S Garden, Featured On Belle Curve Stories

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pete's Garden is Celebrating Their Fifth Year Serving Needy Families in Kansas City

Kansas City, MO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belle Curve Stories , a Substack publication spotlighting women navigating life with grit, grace, and growth, proudly highlights Tamara Weber , founder of Pete's Garden , in its latest edition.

Pete's Garden, based in Kansas City, MO, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to food recovery and combating food insecurity. Its mission is to repurpose surplus food from local caterers and restaurants to create high-quality, prepared meals for those in need. A cornerstone of Pete's Garden's work is its collaboration with the Head Start program , ensuring that children and families receive nourishing meals while fostering community connection and sustainability.

“Since our launch five years ago, Pete's Garden has distributed approximately 400,000 meals through our food recovery and 'Kids Feeding Kids' programs and over 7,000 volunteer hours have been donated to help package and distribute meals to families in the Kansas City community. Six hundred families take home a wholesome, ready-to-heat family dinner each week,” says Weber.









Weber's inspiring story of leadership, compassion, and determination exemplifies the essence of Belle Curve Stories , a platform designed to share the journeys of women approaching 50 and beyond. The publication, founded by Teresa Bellock and Sandra Ditore , is a tribute to women redefining their lives and exploring new possibilities.

Other Philanthropic Storytellers Featured



Yeulanda Degala , founded Good Neighbors Network in Arlington Heights, IL, as a grassroots effort to support children during the pandemic, and it has grown into a thriving, ongoing initiative dedicated to assisting under-resourced students.“Through collaborative efforts with schools and nonprofit partners, we strive to eliminate barriers and facilitate seamless access to essential resources,” says Degala.



Natalie Griffin , a retired special education teacher, co-founded Gerry's Café in Arlington Heights, IL, to employ adults with disabilities, realizing that eighty percent of adults with disabilities are unemployed. Today, Gerry's Cafe is changing lives by providing more than 40 adults with disabilities with an extensive training experience that teaches transferable job and life skills. Perhaps equally important, Gerry's gives its staff purpose and community.

“Mature women are often navigating a new chapter, whether it's launching a business, pursuing a passion, or giving back in profound ways,” says Belle Curve Stories co-founder, Sandra Ditore.“Through Belle Curve Stories, we're creating a space to celebrate these stories of reinvention and resilience.”

Belle Curve Stories invites readers to explore real, authentic accounts of women who are thriving in their later years. By sharing Tamara Weber's story and others like hers, Belle Curve Stories aims to inspire and connect women looking to embrace change, make meaningful contributions, and see what's possible.

Subscribe to Belle Curve Stories on Substack to read Tamara Weber's full story and discover other tales of transformation and triumph. Visit BelleCurveStories.com and follow @bellecurvestories on Instagram for updates.

Media and PR Inquiries: For press releases, interview requests, or other media inquiries, please email ... .

CONTACT: Sandra Ditore sditore (at)