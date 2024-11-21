November Brings Holiday Savings With The Beyond-Sleep Vibrasonic Sleep System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beyond-Sleep Bedroom

Beyond-Sleep Subwoofer Image

The Beyond-Sleep VibraSonic Sleep System Offers Innovative, Patented Sleep Technology

- Robert Eskridge, executive deputy manager, Beyond-Sleep, KY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- November is National Sleep Comfort Month, and the Beyond-Sleep VibraSonic Sleep System can turn the bedroom into an immersive oasis of comfort, relaxation, and entertainment.“Just in time for the busy holiday season, we are offering a Beyond-Sleep VibraSonic Sleep System for more than 50 percent off,” said Robert Eskridge, executive deputy manager, Beyond-Sleep.“November is the best time to transform your bedroom into an immersive oasis of comfort, relaxation and entertainment at a great price point.”Key Features about the Beyond-Sleep VibraSonic Sleep System :.Patented sleep-tech transforms a bedroom into an entertainment hub for immersive experiences and a deeper sleep..Six built-In subwoofers inside the mattress and two external speakers offer premium-quality sound for gamers, music, podcasts, and audiobook enthusiasts..Bluetooth® technology allows connectivity to an array of devices..A 12” mattress comprised of multiple layers of comfort memory foam provides the perfect balance of plushness and support..Multiple massage modes and sounds imbedded in the mattress allow a deeper sleep..Immerse in enhanced gameplay with the built-in subwoofer; game comfortably (and longer) with the adjustable base..Wirelessly control your comfort with a motorized adjustable base (optional) that offers a zero-gravity mode, anti-snore mode and head and foot adjustment.About Beyond Sleep: Launched in 2022, Beyond-Sleep allows Star Seeds to push boundaries and explore new markets, while still providing custom solutions through its private label programs. Along with the release of the VibraSonic brand, Star Seeds has also emphasized providing additional services to its wholesale and retail partners including domestic warehousing and warranty service for its products.Review the full press kit and download images here.

