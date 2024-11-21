NMDC Empowers Tribal Youth; Over 3,000 Students Skilled under its Development Programs

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 19, 2024: India’s largest iron ore producer, NMDC Ltd, continues to uphold its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by making significant investments in skill development programs. With a focus on empowering tribal youth in Dantewada District, Chhattisgarh, NMDC has successfully trained 1,600 individuals, allocating ₹100 lakh to specialised programs aimed at enhancing employability and self-reliance.

As part of its CSR initiatives, NMDC has established and operates the Polytechnic College at Dantewada and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Bhansi, which have become pillars of skill development in the Bastar region. These institutes play a crucial role in bridging the skill gap and empowering youth with industry-relevant expertise.

Aligned with the Government of India’s "Skill India" initiative and in collaboration with the National Skill Mission, NMDC has been equipping the youth of the Bastar region with vital skills necessary for employment and self-reliance. This initiative is not merely a step towards personal development but a strategic move to harness the demographic dividend of a country where 65% of the population is of working age.

The Polytechnic College in Dantewada, started in 2010-11, offers courses in Mechanical and Electrical trades with an intake of 126 students annually. It boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including 27 classrooms, 54 labs, 6 workshops, and 9 tutorial rooms, with an overall investment of ₹2,000 lakh as of 31st March 2024. In the last four years alone, 346 students out of a total of 504, around 70%, have been placed directly in industries, while the rest have entered employment indirectly. This institute is effectively bridging the gap between education and industry by equipping students with skills that align with current market demands.

The ITI Bhansi, established in 1999-2000, provides training in five key trades: Electrician, Fitter, Welder, Mechanic Diesel, and Mechanic Motor Vehicle, with an annual intake of 128 students. With a recurring expenditure of over ₹580 lakh in the last three years, ITI Bhansi has achieved notable milestones, including being ranked 1st in Chhattisgarh and 21st in India by CRISIL. To date, 1,200 students have been placed directly, while more than 1,000 students have secured indirect employment, significantly contributing to the region’s economic upliftment. Furthermore, tribal students from underprivileged backgrounds receive a monthly scholarship of ₹400, ensuring education is accessible to all.

Beyond technical training, NMDC has shown a deep commitment to preserving traditional tribal crafts such as Bell Metal, Bamboo, Jute, and Tumba art by investing ₹180 lakh in training programs. These initiatives not only preserve cultural heritage but also create sustainable livelihoods, adding a holistic dimension to NMDC’s efforts in the region.

With a combined total of over 3,000 students placed through its Polytechnic and ITI programs, NMDC is transforming lives and contributing to nation-building in its truest sense.





