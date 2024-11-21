Enemy Attack On Kryvyi Rih Leaves 15 Injured, Including Two Teenagers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, 15 people have been wounded, including two teenagers.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

"15 wounded in Kryvyi Rih. Among them are two teenagers. A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital. Another 16-year-old was treated at the scene," Lysak said.

He said a total of nine people had been hospitalised.

The head of Kryvyi Rih's Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said in a Telegram message that about 10 residential buildings had been damaged and that a missile had hit an administrative building.

An emergency rescue operation has been launched. All operational and utility services are working at the scene, Vilkul said.

A special headquarters has been set up to provide assistance to people.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih on Thursday, 21 November. Earlier it was reported about two injured people.

Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA/17543