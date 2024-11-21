Drones Attack Akhtubinsk In Russia's Astrakhan Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drones attacked Akhtubinsk in Russia's Astrakhan region on Thursday morning.

That is according to the ASTRA Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

The drones were spotted over Akhtubinsk by local residents.

No official information on this matter has been provided so far. In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Governor Igor Babushkin only wrote about the danger of an air attack and the EW and air defense operation.

According to Kavkaz , several Russian Telegram channels published footage filmed by eyewitnesses, allegedly in the area of Akhtubinsk, where military facilities of the Russian armed forces are located. The footage shows a drone being shot down by a missile.

Russia's Volgograd and Rostov regions were also attacked by drones on the night of November 21. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, one drone was shot down in the sky over the region. Local authorities claimed that there were no casualties or damage.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian Civil Aviation Agency temporarily closed Volgograd airport due to the threat of a drone attack. The agency also reported that an“industrial facility” in the Rostov region had been hit.

On the morning of November 21, Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, one Kinzhal missile and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles on Dnipro city. Anti-aircraft missile units intercepted and destroyed six Kh-101 missiles.