Sendcutsend Ranks Among The Fastest Growing Companies In The US

Custom sheet metal lands at the top of Fast 500 and Inc 5000 lists

RENO,

Nev., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SendCutSend today announced it ranked 131 on the Deloitte Fast 500T , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year.

SendCutSend joins the likes of previous winners including Apple, Salesforce, Ebay, Tesla, and Google.

This follows SendCutSend's recent appointment to the Inc 5000 for the second year in a row. The company landed at 511 on the annual list of the fastest growing private companies in the United States.

"It's an honor to be recognized not only for our growth, but also our technology," said Jim Belosic, CEO of SendCutSend. "Our culture is based on continual improvement, innovation, and efficiency so our customers can get their parts faster than ever."

SendCutSend was founded in 2018 by two software engineers frustrated by the lack of access to commercial manufacturing. The company offers laser cutting and finishing services for everything from one-off prototypes to full production runs,shipped in as little as two days with no minimum quantities. SendCutSend is now proud to call 59% of companies in the Fortune 500 customers.



For more information about SendCutSend visit sendcutsend.

About SendCutSend

SendCutSend is an on-demand, custom sheet metal manufacturing company with facilities in Reno, Nev., Paris, Ky., and Arlington, Tex.(in early 2025) serving the United States and Canada. Founded by two software engineers frustrated by the lack of access to commercial manufacturing, SendCutSend bridges the gap between quality, speed, affordability and convenience in the manufacturing industry. From its humble beginnings in a garage to landing on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500, SendCutSend is proud to now call 59% of the companies in the Fortune 500 customers. SendCutSend offers laser cutting and finishing services for everything from one-off prototypes to sale/assembly ready parts at scale shipped in as little as two days with no minimum quantities and free shipping. For more information visit SendCutSend or follow on Instagram or YouTube .

