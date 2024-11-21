New Release: 20Xll Unleashes Talk My SHH And Redefines The Music Game

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 20Xll New Single "TALK MY SHH"

Pop artist 20XII is back with her latest single,“TALK MY SHH.” Known for her genre-blending sound and fearless creativity, 20XII's newest offering continues her artistic evolution, delivering an unapologetic track that indulges in freedom and self-expression. Following the success of her last release,“Locked In,” 20XII continues to push boundaries with every track.

“This single is about having fun and saying whatever I want,” says 20XII.“It's about freedom.”

“TALK MY SHH” serves as a declaration of creative expression. With this song, she channels the same feel-good energy that powered her previous hits, but this time, she's diving deeper into her identity as an artist.

“I'm getting more into 20XII with each drop I make,” she adds.

This single is more than just another release for 20XII-it's her final single before the release of her highly anticipated EP in 2025. The track comes with a vibrant music video that captures the fun and playful essence of the song, making it a must-see for fans and newcomers alike. Audiences can expect a sound that fuses smooth, sultry vocals with energetic beats, embodying the eclectic style that has made 20XII a standout entertainer in today's music scene.

Known for her alluring voice and multi-genre sound, the alternative R&B artist was born and raised in Atlanta. Throughout her impressive career, 20XII has been featured in over 50 music videos, collectively garnering over 75 million views on YouTube, and securing airtime on prominent platforms like BET Jams and NickMusic. Now based in Los Angeles, she is captivating listeners with her versatility and fearless approach to music. She is earning a reputation for standout performances at events like the Throwback Summer Festival in Tacoma, WA, performing with top-tier icons like Keyshia Cole, The Game, Boosie, and Too Short.

With each release, 20XII continues to redefine herself.“TALK MY SHH” is only a taste of what she has to offer in her next project, a hype and precursor to her debut EP dropping in the new year. With her eyes set on the future, 20XII is gearing up to make 2025 her biggest year yet!

Listen to“TALK MY SHH” on all major music platforms, available November 22, 2024

