Morocco welcomes around 14.6 million tourists in January-October period

(MENAFN) Morocco welcomed approximately 14.6 million tourists during the first ten months of this year, following a period of national solidarity and the allocation of USD200 million after the Covid-19 crisis to safeguard jobs and support the reopening of hotels, according to Fatima Zahra Ammor, the Moroccan Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts, Social Economy, and Solidarity. She emphasized that is a crucial element for the development and integration of all regions into the country's national tourism momentum.



Speaking at the opening of the first “Morocco Showcase Summit: Tourism, Hospitality, Invest,” Ammor highlighted that Morocco aims to position itself among the top 15 global tourist destinations by 2030. The country is targeting 26 million tourists annually, with a strategic roadmap focused on five main priorities: developing tourism experiences rather than just destinations, increasing air capacity by 20 percent annually, boosting marketing and promotion efforts, encouraging investment, and developing human resources to support the sector’s growth.



The Minister also noted that Morocco is working on expanding healthcare coverage and improving wages, laying a stable foundation to keep up with the tourism transformation. She pointed out that these efforts contribute to creating a comprehensive and sustainable base for growth in the tourism sector.



Furthermore, Ammor highlighted the 2030 World Cup, which Morocco is co-organizing with Spain and Portugal, as an unprecedented opportunity. The event will showcase Morocco’s infrastructure, cultural wealth, and international image, while fostering economic and social development across the country’s regions.

